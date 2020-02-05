Over the years, Google has developed its share of beloved and other operating systems, including Chrome OS, Android, and most recently Fuchsia. Google is apparently working on another operating system, “Pigweed”, according to a new US trademark application.

Google has submitted a new trademark application to the USPTO for the name “Pigweed”, which was discovered by Redditor Lgats, an obvious FCC and brand awareness. When reading the application, Google states that the “Pigweed” brand includes “Computer Operating Software”.

Unfortunately, the name “Pigweed” is the only real detail that the listing reveals. With this name, we have looked closely at what Google’s pigweed could be.

First of all, the question everyone is asking: “What on earth is a pig groats?” The Brooklyn Botanical Garden can give you a better idea, but the essence is that pork groats, also known as amaranth, are leafy plants that are edible and actually nutritious. Some pork grasses dry out when fully grown and form tumbleweeds that spread their seeds when they are thrown by the wind.

The first mention of Google’s Pigweed that we could find comes from the code of the other Google operating system Fuchsia, which is under development. A proposed code change from November directly related to “hogweed” before it was caught and switched to “fuchsia”.

Unfortunately, we cannot see this as conclusive evidence that Google’s Pigweed and Fuchsia projects are related. The developer who proposed the change is involved in several Google projects and may have simply made a typo. Nevertheless, both developers seem to know exactly what Google Pigweed is in conversation.

The second and final reference to Pigweed is in Google’s Chromium code repository, but it’s actually in the code for Monorail, the issue tracker used by Chrome and some other Google projects. This change tells us that Pigweed has its own instances of the monorail bug tracker and Gerrit code review. Unfortunately, both are currently closed to the public.

At the moment, the trail of evidence for Pigweed is pretty cold here. Until Google decides to make Pigweed more public, we are unlikely to find out what the operating system will do.

The big question, of course, is when should we expect Google Pigweed to end it? However, there is no easy way to guess the answer. The name “Android” was registered as a trademark just five days before the operating system was launched in 2007. Conversely, the word “Chromebook” was only registered as a brand months after the first Chromebooks were delivered in 2011. In the meantime, the name “Fuchsia” has been used for over two years without being officially revealed.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RN6ZM4SGNQk [/ embed]