Google redesigns the “Multiple Inboxes” feature in Gmail

With multiple inboxes in Gmail, you can split important messages and display them next to your primary email feed. Google announced today a revision of the power function, which adds visual optimizations and improves the settings.

There are a handful of related changes to this revision, starting with the multiple Gmail inboxes that no longer support split window configuration, which allows you to display the text of an email next to the message list. The “Preview Window”, which is renamed the “Reading Window”, is still available for other inbox configurations. This change is accompanied by a warning message.

In Settings, Gmail increases multiple inboxes from the “Advanced” menu. To activate this, you only need to select the “Inbox” type on the corresponding tab. Below, settings for configuring up to five sections are displayed instead of being in a separate section.

In the visual area, there are now individual scroll bars for multiple inboxes in the configuration on the right.

In this way, you can scroll through each inbox individually to navigate your email more flexibly. So far, only both inboxes could be scrolled at the same time.

Panels can be customized with a divider to minimize or maximize each view as needed. There is also a quick link for chevron that can help you minimize additional inboxes. Finally, there is a single toolbar for archiving, deleting, labeling and performing other triage actions.

The revision of Gmail’s multiple inboxes will begin on February 20 for the Rapid version and on March 5 for domains with scheduled versions. This change is available to all G Suite customers and personal Google accounts.

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZULH5PXj4uA [/ embed]