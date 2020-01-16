Google readying support for individual Fi and voice numbers

From the start, signing up for Google Fi requires that you abandon Google Voice. We are now working on separating that interdependence, starting with voicemail access, where users can use both services separately one day.

A message on the Fi Help forum (via Android Police) last November announced that the MVNO is “taking steps to support individual Google Voice and Google Fi numbers on the same Google account.”

If you have a Voice account and want to sign up for Fi, you must transfer or specify that existing number (and lose access to different devices). It is not possible today to have two Google-based telephone numbers on one account. That seems to change from the announcement at the end of last year.

The “first step” means that voicemails from Fi no longer appear online at voice.google.com. All recordings are still available via the Android Phone app or the Fi client on iOS, as well as by calling your number.

There are no changes to the voicemail transcription in the Phone app (or the Fi app for iOS devices) or the way you use voicemail in Hangouts (if you have voicemail enabled in Hangouts).

In the meantime, “all voicemails that you received as a Google Voice user (before joining Fi) are still accessible via https://voice.google.com.”

For some, separate use of Google Voice and Fi would greatly simplify their phone settings, while diehard Voice users can actually subscribe to the MVNO service.

