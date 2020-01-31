Google reaches DC with explanatory tech policy summits

In today’s regulatory environment, big tech is increasingly working with governments and other influential groups. Google hosted a technology summit this week to bring products closer to DC policy experts.

According to Axios, an event this week brought about 50 representatives of groups from across the idealogical spectrum – including “Public Knowledge” and “Americans for Prosperity” – to Google’s headquarters in Mountain View. The company campaigned for an “interactive program to address current and relevant issues and to strengthen the links between our valued partners and our broader teams.”

The first aspect included presentations and discussions about artificial intelligence, search and advertising. Everyone has gone through an in-depth review and talks about AI regulation have increased in the coming years. Google in particular can offer products that are progressive but confusing, as machine learning only increases complexity.

This event format appears to be a regular occurrence for Google as part of a series of “quarterly policy and product summits”.

This finding is important as Axios notes that “external voices are critical to shaping Washington policy makers’ views.” This indirect approach to lobbying could be more influential than communicating directly with skeptical legislators.

Google confirmed the general approach and is pleased to “have the opportunity to hire employees at our headquarters to explain our products and the work we do to innovate.”

