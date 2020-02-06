Google Podcasts on the web adds homepage, search, more

Since last March, there has been a way to access Google Podcasts online, with episode play locations synchronized from your phone and wizard devices. Google Podcasts on the web now has a homepage with search and recommendations.

So far it was only possible to access the show page for a podcast online. First and foremost, Google wanted users to find them using search. When you visit podcasts.google.com, there is now a homepage that shows suggestions like “Top” and “Trending” for different categories.

When you tap the cover, the same list of episodes appears. This is much more practical than knowing the long URL manually.

The ability to search Google Podcasts with a box at the top of the screen is stronger. Similar to the Android client, a map appears in the top result, while “Episode Results” and “Show Results” appear below. Each listing includes a cover, description, and a play button that shows the bottom docked player.

The site is fully responsive and works well on mobile devices. It is especially ideal for iPhones and iPads where Google has no native experience. However, today’s site doesn’t list your subscriptions, so it’s not a true desktop equivalent. However, the playback positions are still synchronized and you can call up the shows you have heard manually.

This Google Podcasts homepage is generally available today. The Android client has undergone some visual improvements in recent versions, including a material theme player. In the meantime, we’ve activated an upcoming redesign that includes a bottom bar and an integrated queue.

