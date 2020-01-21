In recent weeks, Google has updated Podcasts with a number of tweaks, including a material theme account changer and a dark theme. The latest beta version of Google Podcasts adds time stamp sharing while the player interface is being cleaned up.

Podcasts is updated with the Google app, and yesterday’s beta (10.93) starts by cleaning up the buttons that appear under the slide-up player. The playback speed and sleep timer still appear under the main controls, but Delivery info has been moved to the overflow menu for a less dense three-button screen.

This information page is linked to the following new function: share time stamp. Last September we enabled a bookmark feature that is not yet available and that allows sharing links to queued episodes at a certain position. The latest functionality is live (via Android police) in beta, but is somewhat hidden.

You cannot share a time stamp directly from the player, but you must go directly to the full episode page. From here, the Share button presents two options, the last one adding a modifier to the URL.

Finally, there is a small visual adjustment to version info details on the Podcasts settings page.

10.93

