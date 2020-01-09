Google Podcasts adds material theme account changer

Loading...

Last month we enabled a redesign of the bottom bar for Google Podcasts. Until that rolls out, the next change in the Android client is a material theme account changer.

The upper right corner previously contained an overflow menu (as shown above) and is now home to your Google Account avatar. A four-color ring surrounds the image if you are a Google One subscriber, while you can swipe down to quickly switch accounts from the primary page that displays your list of subscribed shows and recommendation feed.

A tap opens a full page instead of just a pop-up. The account switcher has been fully expanded with all logins and management preferences, while Podcasts-related options are shown below. This includes “Edit your podcasts” and “Podcasts settings”. Both are currently unchanged with automatic download still not available for most.

Google Podcasts that add the fast Material Theme account changer is a small addition, since most users are unlikely to use a podcast player that way. However, the standardization in Google apps is appreciated.

The customer has seen a number of updates in recent months while Google tries to play for the vast world of podcasting that is closely linked to Search. Changes include a redesigned material theme player magazine that is larger and easier to use, as well as a dark theme to improve the visibility and consistency of Android 10. There is also a tab with recommendations for episodes that you might be interested in.

The Google Podcasts material theme account change program appears to be rolled out on a large scale this week with a server-side update after appearing for some users last month.

