Google Play Store closed notifications for updated apps

The Google Play Store is not only where you get new apps, but also where they are updated. For most users that happens automatically, so updates are just a side issue. However, now the Play Store no longer displays notifications for updated apps.

At the end of 2019, some users noticed that the Play Store sent fewer notifications. Specifically, there were no more notifications when apps were updated.

For those with auto-update enabled, the Play Store would usually update a handful of apps that had pending updates every time you connected it to a charger. For example, if you connect your phone before going to bed, the updates can be triggered, which can lead to a notification in the morning to tell users which apps have been updated. This notification didn’t serve much for a purpose outside the partial list, but it was handy to have so that you could expect some sort of change.

A Google spokesperson contacted the people of Android Police to confirm that, yes, the Play Store no longer shows notifications for updated apps. Why? Unfortunately, Google did not explain it.

Probably Google no longer sends the message because the list of recently updated apps is still displayed in the Play Store, but it seems a bit strange to take away the handy little message. In particular, Google still displays a notification when an app is actively being updated. Who knows, maybe Google just wanted to help reduce the mess of notifications.

