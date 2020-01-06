Loading...

Over the years, Google Play Movies has become a pretty good destination for buying digital movies and TV and apparently it will add support for HDR10 + somewhere in 2020.

According to Android Central, Google plans to update the app with support for the improved standard sometime in the coming months. HDR10 + is a royalty-free standard that provides dynamic metadata that can continuously adjust the display settings to provide the best possible color. This comes down to deeper blacks and brighter colors that can vary depending on a specific scene.

Competitive services have added HDR10 + support since the introduction of standard HDR10 + support, with Amazon Prime Video as a striking option. Some Android smartphones also have HDR10 + compliant displays, including Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 / + and the OnePlus 7 Pro.

For those devices and other compatible screens (TVs, etc.), Google Play Movies & TV will soon support the HDR10 + standard with specific types of content. Of course much is still unknown at the moment, but given the widespread availability of HDR10 on Play Movies, you can probably expect that many recent films support the newer version.

