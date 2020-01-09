Google Play announces 2020 Indie Games Festival competition

Loading...

Google has officially announced its annual Indie Games festival for 2020, with the aim of emphasizing developers who have demonstrated technical skills and innovative design in game development.

This time the competition will have three different regional competitions for developers from different European countries, Japan and South Korea. We’re not sure why Google decided to do it this way, but it gives indie game developers in these regions the chance to get some valuable information.

For those who wonder, the European competition is open to developers from the following countries: Austria, Belgium, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

According to Google guidelines, participants in the Indie Games Festival competition may not have more than 50 employees. Your game must be new, at least be released in open beta between May 2019 and March 2, 2020. The suitability is determined after the correct registration forms have been completed.

The winners of the Google Indie Game Festival will be announced in March, with the Top 20 entries being invited to a special showcase event where attendees will take them to the Top 10 – including co-developers, industry experts and Google itself .

Google has also confirmed that winners will receive some impressive prizes – all of which are designed to help developers grow their respective businesses, including:

The chance to exhibit at the latest events in Warsaw, Tokyo or Seoul

Promotions in the Google Play Store

Promotions on our channels for consumers and developers

Access to exclusive developer-focused Google events

Personalized consultation sessions with Google team members

And more

To participate in the Google Indie Games festival 2020, complete the relevant form by clicking here. Entries are open until 2 March 2020, at 3 p.m. CET.

