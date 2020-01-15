Google plans to end Chrome support for tracking cookies by 2022

Given pressure from competing browser developers, Google made a plan on Tuesday to end Chrome support for tracking cookies within two years.

The plan is described in a post entitled “Building a More Private Web: A Way to Eliminate Third Party Cookies”. This is an expression of a departure from the stance taken by Chrome developers in August, when they warned that blocking support for third-party cookies that would allow advertisers to track people moving from website to website, would encourage the use of an alternative tracking method. Known as a browser fingerprint, small features of a browser are recorded, e.g. For example, installed fonts or plugins, screen size and browser version to uniquely identify the person using it. In contrast to cookies, fingerprints are more difficult to recognize and user profiles cannot simply be deleted.

Instead, Google’s August post unveiled the “Privacy Sandbox,” a proposed set of open standards designed to serve as an alternative to blocking third-party cookies. Privacy Sandbox uses browser-based machine learning and other techniques to identify user interests and connect them with other users. Google, whose advertising-based revenue model prefers ads that target the interests and demographics of individuals, states that the proposed standard would allow advertisers to show more relevant ads without being able to track individual users.

In a shift, Chrome’s technical director Justin Schuh said Tuesday that the adoption of the privacy sandbox will allow Chrome to stop supporting cookies altogether.

Make third-party cookies unnecessary

“After the first dialogue with the web community, we are confident that through continued iteration and feedback, data protection-friendly and open standard mechanisms such as the privacy sandbox, a functional, ad-financed web can be obtained in such a way that third-party cookies are rendered obsolete”, wrote Schuh. “After taking these approaches into account for the needs of users, publishers and advertisers and developing the tools to mitigate the workarounds, we plan to phase out support for third-party cookies in Chrome, which we plan to do within two years to do.” “

One of the most immediate concrete steps in the two-year process will take place in February, when Chrome will restrict unsafe cross-site tracking from February. As part of the change, Chrome only treats cookies that do not contain a SameSite label as first-party providers and assumes that cookies that are identified as third-party providers are used via HTTPS.

“This makes third-party cookies more secure and browser cookie control more precise,” Schuh wrote on Tuesday. “At the same time, we are developing techniques to detect and mitigate covert persecution and workarounds by introducing new measures against fingerprints to prevent such misleading and intrusive techniques. We hope to implement these measures later this year.”

Google’s plan to end Chrome’s cookies tracking support follows Apple’s and Mozilla’s steps to block cookies tracking in Safari and Firefox, respectively. Microsoft has also released experimental cookies blocking in Edge.

Google discontinued support for tracking cookies after critics found that the privacy sandbox proposal to protect the privacy of Chrome users hadn’t gone far enough. So far, the data protection sandbox is still in the works and there is little or nothing tangible to assess its merits. However, some critics have welcomed Google’s plan.

“I’ve criticized Google in the past for providing a hypothetical alternative to blocking cookies without teeth,” data protection officer Ben Adida wrote on Twitter. “Now they’re delivering teeth: a plan to kill tracking cookies in two years. So I withdraw my criticism. Kudos to Google. It’s a big deal. “

Meanwhile, Schuh predicted that the measure would be a success.

“Fortunately, we have received positive feedback in forums such as the W3C that the mechanisms underlying the privacy sandbox are important use cases and point in the right direction,” he wrote. “This feedback and the corresponding suggestions from other standardization participants give us the certainty that solutions in this area can work.”