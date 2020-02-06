Google plans three new offices in Canada

Canada is a hotbed for artificial intelligence and machine learning research. Google promotes this talent in a variety of ways. Google today announced three new Canadian offices to take into account future growth.

The company is known as a “major expansion” and currently employs 1,500 engineers, game developers, sales managers and AI researchers in Toronto, Montreal and Kitchener-Waterloo. Google is opening a new office in each of these existing cities.

Google Canada’s new offices will have 5,000 employees by 2022. The renderings shared today show modern buildings. Google’s first Toronto website to open in 2001 by a single seller.

Alphabet and Google’s tax office, Ruth Porat, also announced a $ 2.5 million grant from Google.org to NPower Canada:

A non-profit organization that leads underserved young adults into a meaningful and sustainable career. With this scholarship, we support 1,700 Canadians with technical knowledge through the IT Support Professional Certificate and the IT Automation with Python Certificate.

A new Google for Startups Accelerator in Waterloo aims to promote the country’s entrepreneurial potential.

Last October, Google announced its first Stadia Games and Entertainment studio in Montreal, referring to the city’s rich gaming experience, which “has launched dozens of studios, thousands of careers and countless incredible games” – and the company’s ML lab Funding for the Vector Institute.

