Google Pixelbook 2: News, rumors, specifications, release date and more

Thanks to the sleek design and powerful internal components, the Google Pixelbook remains one of the best Chromebooks on the market today, and a capable Windows or Mac replacement. However, it is more than two years since the Pixelbook went on sale and we recently saw the announcement and release of the Pixelbook Go.

Since then, rumors and speculations have spread about the true successor to the original Pixelbook from Google – what we think to call it Google Pixelbook 2. Here is everything we know so far.

Release date and price

The last hardware event from Google was on October 15, 2019. Although the Pixel 4 and the Pixelbook Go and many other products were revealed, we did not see the Pixelbook 2. The Pixelbook Go was ultimately a clamshell laptop and not a tablet or 2-in-1 like the Pixelbook.

That said, we might see the Pixelbook 2 appearing in October 2020 instead. We also expect the price to be in the range of $ 1,000, just like the original Pixelbook. After all, Google has already billed the Pixelbook Go as the affordable Chromebook option.

More importantly, according to Chromeunboxed, a new series of Chromebooks will be released later in 2020. These devices have different code names and are known by code in repositories as "Hatch", "Kukui" and "Cheza". these code names, Hatch is the most interesting, since it sets the standard for what you would expect in a flagship Chromebook such as the Pixelbook 2. As we will describe later, this is called stylus support, WiFi 6 and more.

10th generation of Intel processors?

We still do not know which processor generation Google will use in the Pixelbook 2. Given the recent launch of Intel & # 39; s 10th-generation Ice Lake processors and Comet Lake processors, that seems to be the best choice for the Pixelbook 2 in 2020, but it is also possible that we have an Intel chip instead of the next generation to be launched in 2020.

When it was launched at the end of 2017, the original Pixelbook shared the same 7th-generation mobile Intel processors as Apple's 12-inch MacBook, making it a capable machine for a Chromebook. Google finally made the switch to Intel's 8th generation processors in October when it announced the Pixel Slate. That device debuted with Intel & # 39; s Amber Lake Y-series processor, in a dual-core, four-wire architecture designed for thin and light devices.

Sticking to Intel chips can help the Pixelbook 2 improve the performance of the original, but it can also help Google provide dual-boot support to Chrome OS. The feature might also have had Chrome OS hardware start up in Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system, making the Pixelbook 2 a more competitive device for business users. Unfortunately, Google did not introduce the dual-booting feature when it unveiled the Pixel Slate, and it is unclear whether dual-boot support is still in the making.

Could Qualcomm also be an option?

Qualcomm has found its way to Always Connected Windows 10 PCs thanks to the Snapdragon 8cx. However, it was once said that Qualcomm could also bring its Snapdragon SoC to Chromebooks.

Qualcomm & # 39; s Snapdragon 845 SoC would be that option for Chromebooks by the end of 2019. At the time of writing this has not yet come to life in a real product, but Chromeunboxed reports that coding is used in repositories in Chromium. Qualcomm supports code name with a baseboard such as "Cheza". It's a wild guess, but this could mean that future Chromebooks and the Pixelbook 2 may be powered by Qualcomm chips.

WiFi 6, Stylus support, LTE, Thunderbolt 3 and more

We don't know much about what the Pixelbook 2 will look like, or what specifications it will have, but that's no reason to stop speculation. As we mentioned earlier, Chromium encoding mentions some features in future Chromebooks flagship, and what can be considered the Pixelbook 2 as well. This indicates that Google is actively working on customizing the Chrome OS software for these functions.

According to Chromeunboxed, future Chromebooks code-named & # 39; Hatch & # 39; may include NVMe storage, RGB IR sensors, stylus support, WiFi 6 and support for Bluetooth 5 and Thunderbolt 3. We already know that Google is planning support for Thunderbolt 3, so this would not be surprising. Anyway, these features are all appreciated and certainly sound like something you want in a premium Chromebook such as Pixelbook 2.

A story about two Pixelbooks

Early leaks in 2018 suggested that Google developed two devices internally, called Nocturne and Atlas. Both devices appeared in the Chromium repository and seem very likely to be two different versions of a second generation Pixelbook.

When Atlas first appeared in the repository, it was said that it was closely related to Eve & # 39; with Eva being the codename of the original Pixelbook. Atlas also has the same number of ports as the original Pixelbook. As we said before, we got the Pixelbook Go instead.

Nocturne, as we now know from the Google event at the end of 2018, was launched as the Pixel Slate. During the event, Google managers claimed that the Slate represents the company's new vision for Chrome OS to deliver productivity and entertainment on the move. The Slate is the first Chrome OS tablet from Google, but also one that can be turned into a laptop thanks to an optional keyboard accessory of $ 199.

Atlas was then supposed to be the code name for the Pixelbook 2, a Chrome OS-convertible laptop that would share a similar form factor as the original Pixelbook. Since then, the Pixel Slate – together with all future Google Pixel tablets – has been canned.

