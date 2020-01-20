Google Pixel Buds (2020) arrives on Bluetooth SIG

Last year, Google shocked us (almost) all with the unveiling of the second generation Pixel Buds on Made by Google 2019, this time as a real wireless competitor to Apple’s AirPods. In anticipation of their planned release in the spring of 2020, the new Google Pixel Buds have turned up in the Bluetooth SIG.

The 2020 Pixel Buds from Google have not yet made their audible debut, with only dummy units available on the show floor of Made by Google 2019. Our Ben Schoon got the chance to get in touch with them and enjoyed their overall appearance.

If you look at the entire package, there is no major disadvantage to the Pixel Buds (2nd generation). They have a real wireless design with a very smart design, a decent price for $ 179, a battery life of 5 hours and all the Assistant functions that we liked so much about the original – now also with “Hey Google” support. The way it looks now, I think Google has won the war on wireless headphones, with one asterisk.

Today we find a bit more about the underlying technology of the next generation Pixel Buds, as they are registered with the Bluetooth Special Interest Group. We find two model numbers G1007 and G1008 from the list. This may indicate that there are two separate models, but more likely the model numbers separate the earpieces from the battery holder.

The list contains a brief description of the new Pixel Buds, although it does not seem to share that we are not yet aware of the upcoming accessory.

Google Pixel tops provide rich audio, clear calls and hands-free assistance from the Google Assistant. They are designed for your comfort, based on scans of thousands of ears. The adjusted, secure fit while the ambient fan keeps you open to the world around you.

If we look further at the details of the registration, we see that the underlying Bluetooth hardware apparently was made by Bestechnic, instead of using a Qualcomm chip, and supports the Bluetooth 5.0 standard.

Following the pattern of last year’s hardware releases, we can launch these new Pixel Buds somewhere in May on Google I / O 2020.

