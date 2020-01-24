Google Pixel 3a bundled with $ 100 gift card at various stores for $ 349

B&H offers Google Pixel 3a 64 GB in unlocked condition with a gift voucher of $ 100 for Shipped $ 349. Also at Best Buy. For comparison, it was originally sold for $ 399, while today’s deal was the second best effective price we’ve always traced. Pixel 3a delivers a 5.6-inch HD screen, in addition to 64 GB of internal storage and a 12MP camera. You can count on a maximum of seven hours of use after only 15 minutes on a charger. Also features a built-in thumbprint reader to unlock your device. Amazon customers give it solid reviews and we have done the same in our practical review.

Take advantage of your savings and take a new cover. We recommend this option from Spigen, which offers a robust design without adding too much bulk. It also offers “air cushion technology” for additional shock absorption.

Features of Google Pixel 3a:

Get more done with Pixel 3A. It has an extraordinary camera with features such as night vision, portrait mode and HDR +. a battery that charges quickly and lasts all day. All the helpfulness of the built-in Google Assistant. And 3 years of security and os updates included. it’s all you like about Google – in a phone. Works with all major providers. Take stunning photos with features such as night vision, portrait mode and HDR +. Save any photo with free, unlimited, high-quality storage via Google photos.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube channel for the latest videos, reviews and more!

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1w5E0M5QWY [/ embed]