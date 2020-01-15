Wednesday’s best deals include Google Pixel 3 with 128 GB of storage for $ 454, TCL 50-inch Roku TV is $ 255 and LG’s sleek UltraWide screens are on sale. Head below for all that and more.

Google Pixel 3 with 128 GB of storage

Amazon offers the Google Pixel 3 128 GB in Not Pink for $ 454. That’s a $ 221 discount on what Best Buy charges for the 64 GB model and is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve followed. Whether you like Android or just want a backup phone, it’s hard to overlook this affordable flagship. Unlike Pixel 3a, you will enjoy a quad-core Snapdragon 845 processor along with other functions such as Qi charging. As you probably know, this phone is ready to take impressive-looking photos with a bokeh blur that gets better over time as Google improves its algorithms.

The 50-inch 4K HDR Roku TV from TCL does it all for $ 255

Amazon offers the TCL 50-inch 4K Smart UHDTV with Roku in front $ 255. That is less than the original MSRP of $ 600 and a normal current rate of up to $ 350. This corresponds to the best price we’ve followed so far and a new all-time low. This 50-inch TCL display provides everything you need to enjoy content through the built-in Roku software, including popular services such as Netflix, Hulu and more. Notable specifications include HDR and 4K support, four HDMI inputs and a USB port. A refresh rate of 120 Hz helps tackle movies and sports with fast-moving scenes.

The slim 34-inch HDR monitor from LG is for sale

Only today does B&H offer the LG 34-inch HDR 1440p UltraWide Monitor $ 399. For comparison, it usually sells for more than $ 750 at retailers such as Newegg. We saw it up to $ 650 in September.

With a beautiful 34-inch UltraWide panel, this screen offers enough space for multitasking, gaming, Final Cut operations and more. Notable features include HDMI, DisplayPort, and Thunderbolt 3 support, plus an aluminum design that fits beautifully into your setup.

