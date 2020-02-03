Google Photos video backups sent to strangers last year

With Google Takeout, you can download your data from Google Apps as a backup or use it with another service. Unfortunately, a short version of the tool last November caused your videos in Google Photos to be exported to external archives.

Google started tonight to alert Takeout users to the “technical issue”. From November 21 to 25, 2019, videos in Google Photos that requested backups could be “incorrectly exported to other users’ archives”.

When requesting a backup, some of your videos – but no pictures – may be visible to random users who also downloaded their data through Google Takeout. The company does not specify which media was affected, except “at least one video in your Google Photos account was affected by this issue.”

Whoa what? @googlephotos? pic.twitter.com/2cZsABz1xb

– Jon Oberheide (@jonoberheide) February 4, 2020

Another implication is that the Google Photos video archive you downloaded over this five day period is incomplete and some videos are missing, while media from strangers may be available. Google asks users to delete this previous export and request another. According to the company, less than 0.01% of users who tried takeouts were affected and no other product was affected.

We recommend that you export your content again and delete your previous export at this time.

The underlying issue has been “identified and resolved,” and Google apologized for closing the email to affected customers. Google also submitted the following comment to 9to5Google this evening:

“We’re notifying users of an error that may affect users who used Google Takeout between November 21st and November 25th to export their Google Photos content. These users may have received an incomplete archive or videos – not photos – that were not created by them. We fixed the underlying problem and did an in-depth analysis to prevent this from ever happening again. We are very sorry that this happened. “

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m0OHQsbR2vM (/ embed)