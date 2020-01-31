Google Photos trial subscription to print the best images

In September, Google Photos added large canvas prints as well as individual prints. Google Photos is now testing a subscription to “Monthly Photo Prints”.

Google will send you 10 prints that will be “automatically selected from your last 30 photo days.” With this subscription program, “your best memories are delivered straight to your home every month”. Subscribers get 4 prints × 6 images printed on matte white cardboard with a 1/8 inch border for $ 7.99 a month.

While an automated process uses Google Photos Smarts, you can choose one of three topics for your monthly deductions. Google advertises “People and Pets” as the “most popular” with the first option. You can also edit the photos before they are printed.

Most people and pets: Experience your best moments with people and pets. Get prints with them and other great photos every month.

Experience your best moments with people and pets. Get prints with them and other great photos every month. Mostly landscapes: Visit your most unforgettable places again. You will receive prints of your outdoor shots, cityscapes, landscapes and more every month.

Visit your most unforgettable places again. You will receive prints of your outdoor shots, cityscapes, landscapes and more every month. A little bit of everything: Mix it! Get a mix of all your best moments! Photos of people, landscapes and other photos that are delivered to you every month.

Google imagines these prints in a cardboard envelope as “perfect to hang on the fridge, as a frame, or as a gift for the essentials.” Similar to smart displays, this program offers an interesting tactility for images that can be seen. Most people today only experience it virtually.

This Google Photos subscription is currently classified as a “trial program” in the United States. Selected users will see a banner that says “You’re invited to the monthly photo print trial” to sign in to Google Photos on the web above.

This Google Photos print subscription is a remarkable addition to the service’s print memory. The company started with softcover and hardcover photos in 2017, before expanding to canvas prints last year. Another service that the app offered was direct printing at CVS or Walmart.

It’s also an interesting recurring revenue model for a service that can otherwise be used without payment by choosing the free unlimited backup option.

Thanks, Tipster.

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ax3PRzpng38 [/ embed]