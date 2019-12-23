Google Photos prepares zoom for video & # 39; s

Loading...

Google Photos is perhaps the best way to store photos in the cloud and it is certainly something that you have to install on a parent's phone this time of year. However, it never allows users to zoom in on video & # 39; s while playing. In the latest Google Photos update on Android it seems finally possible to zoom in on video & # 39; s.

Google Photos v4.33 for Android, spotted and manually enabled by XDA, offers the ability to zoom in on videos hidden behind the scenes. This basic functionality is something that I personally didn't even know was missing the service. With that in mind, it now seems a pretty big overview.

In the current state, Google Photos does not respond to pinch movements while playing a video in portrait or landscape direction. As can be seen in the GIF below, that will quickly change when the app is updated to support zooming in on a video to zoom in on a specific part of the recording. Although this will probably not be useful in all cases, I see that it is useful for videos from a concert or similar situations.

However, it is currently unclear when this feature will actually be rolled out to users. At the moment it is only testing and not accessible to the user. Hopefully that will change soon.

