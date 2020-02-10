Google Photos 4.38 shows redesign of Search tab

Google Photos is working on an Android redesign that removes the navigation bar to center the controls in the bottom bar. With today’s version 4.38 we take a first look at the new “Search” tab.

About APK Insight: In this post on APK Insight, we decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. If we decompile these files (referred to as APKs in the case of Android apps), we can see different lines of code in this reference to possible future functions. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever deliver these features, and that our interpretation of these features may be incomplete. We will try to enable those who are nearing the end to show you what they look like in the case of a ship. With that in mind, keep reading.

search

Instead of always being available at the top of the screen, the search will soon be in second place in the bottom bar. The “Search” tab begins with a text field directly below the app bar, in which various notes are displayed to demonstrate the search function of the service.

As a whole, everything is much larger, starting with a carousel of “people” that contains larger avatars than today. Next are “Places” and “Things” with the “Show All” buttons in the top right.

“Your activity” is a list with quick access to “Favorites” and “Recently added”. In the previous iteration, “Categories” and “Creations” were combined into a long list, with the marked approach making searching considerably easier.

the settings

The settings in Google Photos are largely unchanged, but picture frames for managing assistant smart displays and pixel levels have been moved here from the navigation bar. The upload size selection that we activated with Google Photos 4.38 has been slightly revised.

How do I update?

Google Photos 4.38 is now released on the Play Store. Many thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

