Google Phone 43 offers the possibility to record telephone conversations

For a particularly important conversation, whether it is a professional conversation or a meeting, or just a meaningful conversation with a loved one, it may be a good idea to record this for posterity. Google has already recorded personal conversations via their recent Recorder app, but telephone conversations are slightly more difficult.

An analysis of Google Phone 43 has shown that the standard dialer app of the Pixel series may have the option to record telephone conversations.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ message we have decompiled the latest version of an app that Google has uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (in the case of Android apps called APKs), we can see different lines of code about possible future functions within that hint. Please note that Google may or may not send these features and that our interpretation of what they are may be incomplete. However, we will try to enable those who are closer to completion to show you what they will look like in case they ship. With that in mind, read on.

Answering calls

Beta version 43 of the Google Phone app was rolled out via the Play Store this afternoon and contains a handful of strings related to recording during a call. Assuming a quick reading of the code, they appear under a new button in the user interface during the conversation.

Entry

recording

Entry

If you tap the new button, it will be activated, so you can see at a glance that a recording is in progress.

The feature is still a work-in-progress, but it appears that you can find information about your recorded calls in the call history list, because a “call_recording_details_row” appears in the call log code.

Save voicemails

In addition, Google Phone 43 mentions the local storage of your voicemails to keep them longer than your mobile provider would normally do. This is especially useful if you have filled your voicemail inbox, or if you are a troubled protagonist in a drama that keeps an old voicemail away from their deceased loved one. Stored voicemails appear on their own page in the Google Phone app.

Judging by the mention of “visual voicemail”, it seems likely that your provider must support visual voicemail on your device to store your voicemails locally.

Saved voicemails

Saved voicemails (% 1 $ s)

Save

Do not show again

To free up the provider’s voicemail space, save voicemail on your phone. Stored voicemail is only accessible on this device.

Save

Dylan Roussel has contributed to this article.

