Google Pay for Android adds support for campus IDs

Mobile wallets consolidate everything from credit / debit cards to tickets, badges and other cards. Google Pay for Android now supports campus IDs for students and teachers.

The new option was announced earlier this week by Transact, a company that offers management and payment solutions to schools. With Transact Mobile Credentialnow, campus IDs can be stored in the Google Pay app.

It can be used to access secure facilities such as academic buildings and residential halls while allowing fordining, laundry, sales and retail payments. On an NFC basis, students only need to tap a compatible reader with their Android phone.

The first launch will support 15 US schools that support Google Pay campus IDs:

Arkansas State University, Chowan University, College of Coastal Georgia, Duke University, Georgetown University, Hamilton College, Johns Hopkins University, Marshall University, Mercer University, Roanoke College, St. Edward’s University, South Dakota State University, Temple University, The University of Alabama and University of New Brunswick.

Schools are already installing and testing Google Pay campus IDs, with a university in Atlanta expecting full availability in the second quarter of 2020. In addition to students, employees will also benefit from telephone access.

In general, it is safer than physical cards, because users must first verify and unlock their phones before physical access and payments are granted.

“We look forward to working with Transact to bring the speed and simplicity of Google Pay to campuses in the US,” said Ambarish Kenghe, Director of Product Management for Google Pay.

