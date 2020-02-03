Google parent Alphabet posts mixed 4Q results; profit increases

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, published mixed fourth-quarter results on Monday, breaking Wall Street’s revenue outlook, but surpassing earnings.

The Mountain View, a California-based company, earned $ 10.67 billion, or $ 15.35 per share, in the last three months of 2019. That’s an increase of $ 8.95 billion, or $ 12.77 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Net sales were $ 37.57 billion, an increase from $ 31.84 billion a year earlier.

According to FactSet, analysts expected earnings of $ 12.49 per share and revenue of $ 38.4 billion.

Alphabet earns most of its money from selling targeted advertisements on the internet, apps and Google products, including the search engine and video streaming website YouTube. Investors are now also closely monitoring the growth of Google’s cloud activities and their ambitions in healthcare. Google agreed to purchase FitBit in November.

Google said that YouTube advertising revenue was $ 4.72 billion, a 31% increase from $ 3.61 billion a year earlier.

This was Alphabet’s first revenue report with Sundar Pichai at the helm of the company, following the departure of co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, co-founders of Google, in December. Pichai was previously head of Google.

Alphabet shares fell $ 62.60, or 4.2%, to $ 1,420 in after-hours trading after the results were announced. The share had closed 3.5% at $ 1,482.60.

Barbara Ortutay, The Associated Press