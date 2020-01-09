Google opens registration for Cloud Next '20 in SF

Loading...

In addition to I / O, the other important annual conference is Google Cloud Next. It has a wider audience by focusing on developers and managers alongside developers. Google Cloud Next ’20 will be hosted from 6-8 April with the registration now open.

This is the fifth year for the Google Cloud conference and just like 2019, the entire Moscone Center (and surrounding hotels) in San Francisco will be taken over. Google and partners will organize more than 500 sessions, labs and training sessions for three days. There is also a slow floor with a whole range of suppliers who exhibit products.

Discover dynamic content at all learning levels. Dive deeply into technologies and solutions in the Google Cloud portfolio through breakout sessions, our Dev Zone, code labs, demos, practical training and more. In addition, you can meet more than 370 ecosystem partners to see how they innovate with their customers on Google Cloud.

General three-day registration of Google Cloud Next ’20 costs $ 1,699 until April 7. There is a $ 500 discount with promotional code “GRPABLOG2020” if you buy before February 29. Depending on availability, day tickets can be purchased at a later time.

The event was sold out last year, while Cloud Next conferences were also held in Tokyo (July-August) and London (November).

