Google offers Titan Security Keys for political campaigns in the United States

Google announced on Safer Internet Day that it will release Titan Security Keys for political campaigns in the 2020 US election. This is done through a partnership with Defending Digital Campaigns to promote two-factor authentication (2FA) and other security measures.

The Bundestag election commission regulates “defensive security technology”, and as a result “most companies could not donate technology even if they wanted to”. Last year, Defending Digital Campaigns was given special approval to “offer cyber security services for presidents and congressional members.”

As part of this partnership, Google will provide free Titan Security Keys to all qualified presidential and congress campaigns. In addition to the username and password, campaign workers who sign in to Google Accounts and other services must enter the registered security key to verify that they are.

We work with this non-partisan organization to increase the security of all qualifying campaigns and to facilitate registration for our extended protection program.

Google also prompts you to sign up for the Advanced Protection Program and offers a free backup security key as part of the DDC partnership. APP restricts third-party apps and services from accessing your email and drive files, and there are additional verification steps if you ever lose account access. For corporate accounts, additional checks will examine Gmail attachments and “risky” downloads in Chrome.

