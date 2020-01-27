Google offers help for Android users on Twitter with hashtag

For novice users there is a lot about Android that can be confusing and, as with all technology, sometimes something goes wrong. In an effort to help a few of its Android users, Google introduces a new hashtag on Twitter.

Announced today on the official Android Twitter account, #AndroidHelp can now signal Googlers (or a bot, we are not sure how this will be managed) to help Android users with questions or concerns regarding their device.

At the time of writing, Google has not yet responded to questions using this new hashtag, despite thousands of people coming in. So far, many questions about using this hashtag are not looking for troubleshooting, but are simply asking Google to tell them when they can expect updates for Android 10. However, that is to be expected.

Only time will tell how useful this new hashtag actually is, but meanwhile the Google support pages are a solid library of information for Android users who need some help. Naturally, manufacturers such as Samsung, Xiaomi, LG and others also offer online help for their devices.

Do you have questions about your #Android 📱? We are here to help. Now you can get help by tweeting your problem with hashtag #AndroidHelp.

– Android (@Android) January 27, 2020

