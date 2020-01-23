Google no longer repeats Featured Snippet links in Search

In recent years, Google has moved to offer people a direct answer when they search. These ‘Featured Snippets’ questions for Google Assistant searches, and the company is now tweaking not to repeat them in web results.

The Google Search Liaison on Twitter this morning shared that pages with Featured Snippet responses are no longer repeated on the first page of results. According to the company, deduplication happens “only for the exact URL in the recommended snippet and only on the first page of results.”

This is aimed at reducing results by reducing duplicates, and “helps users find relevant information more easily.” In theory this guarantees a new page for the 10 blue links and ensures that each displayed result is unique.

There is no change in the overall set of web results that we show. There are ten unique entries, as before. Duplicating simply means that we no longer display any of these unique listings.

Other cards / carousels such as Top Stories, Interesting finds and videos are not duplicated and continue to function as before. Although a “duplicated URL may appear on the second page of results,” Google says this is not a deliberate or guaranteed placement.

The tweak has been rolled out all over the world since yesterday, with Google noticing that there are no other changes.

