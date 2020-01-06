Google News kills digital magazine subscriptions, customers are reimbursed

Loading...

Google has announced the end of its magazine subscription service, which allows end users to download and read the printed version of magazines in digital form. It is the first Google service of the year to die after the launch in 2012 as part of the Play Magazines app.

Android Police has notified the cancellation after receiving an email from the company as below:

subjects: To all current Magazine Paid Subscribers

Hi there,

This notification serves to inform you that we will stop using magazines to print replicas in Google News.

This means that you cannot purchase new issues of the print replica magazine or renew your subscription through Google News. However, depending on your app version, you will continue to have access to all issues that you have previously subscribed to in the Google News app, on the Follow or Favorites tab. If you want to continue reading the latest articles, we recommend that you search for that publication in Google News or visit the website of the publication:

(list of subscriptions)

Your last payment for your subscription (s) will be reimbursed. Most refunds are completed within 30 business days. How long it takes for the refund to be displayed depends on how you paid. If your refund takes longer than expected, you can check the refund status in your Google Payments account. If you have not received your refund after viewing the respective timelines in the above sources, please contact us and we will investigate this for you.

We apologize if this causes inconvenience. Thank you for your support.

Google News team

The impact of this change is unknown. Google rarely discloses how many people use a product or feature. It is a change that underlines how vulnerable our digital distribution chains can be. Android Police points out that not every magazine affiliated with Google to sell content this way has an independent digital subscription service, which means that a replacement option may not be available. Publications with a lot of money have often relied on partnerships with distributors such as Google, Apple and Facebook. Making changes to these services can have a huge impact on how many readers see content.

One of the things that struck me when I read several pieces of “Decade in Review” online is how much leeway Silicon Valley companies previously loved get for different activities. Jason Linkis of TNR wrote a piece entitled “The death of the good internet was an inside job”, in which he dates the death of what he describes as the “good internet” to July 1, 2013 – the day Google killed Google Reader . I wondered if Google ever regretted that decision, given that the company has now taken 6.5 years of anger from different GR users and uses its repeated habit of killing products as evidence why consumers should not rely on or invest in products such as Stages.

Google also picked up heat this week after his former head of international relations, Ross LaJeunesse, accused the company of sidelining him as he repeatedly attempted to raise ethical concerns about Project Dragonfly. In his blog post, LaJeunesse notes that Google has tried the business of the Saudi government and offers cloud hosting services for Absher, an application that allows male family members to follow the movements of their female family members and withdraw their permission to travel if caught at an airport without permission.

To be honest, Apple is also spreading the Absher application, which can be used to apply for jobs and Hajj permits. But according to LaJeunesse, Google actually hosts the application in the cloud. According to LaJeunesse, he was set aside by newer executives at Google when Sergey Brin and Larry Page broke away from the daily management of the company and handed over more power to subordinates.

What does all this have to do with closing the Google News magazine app? Not much at first sight. Dig a little deeper, and there is a questionable link between the closure of services that yielded a useful good for people, even if they were not used much, and the company’s decision to offer services to other countries that are in conflict with American values. According to LaJeunesse, Project Dragonfly was driven by one and only one concern: money. “Don’t be bad” as soon as the company’s leading mandate became an obstacle to those plans and, in short, withdrawn.

The cost to Google in terms of servers and manpower to keep a service such as Google Reader or the Google News print magazine publishing function functional is a rounding error in comparison to the company’s $ 136.22 billion in revenue in 2018. The cost of providing ethically disastrous services to dictators to subjugate 50% of the population or help the Chinese government spy on its own citizens, in complete violation of its previous attitude, may not be directly measurable in dollars. That does not mean there is none.

