Google Nest Mini, Digital Hard Disk Hard, Overwatch Switch Controller, Bluetooth Audio Status Headphones, Colgate LED Teeth Whitening Kit, and more

Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher The Best Offals of the DayBest Deals of the Day The best deals on the web, updated every day.

A Google Nest Mini, a pair of Bluetooth Status Audio headphones, Oral-B toothbrushes, an Eufy Robovac and an Overwatch Switch controller drive the best deals for Friday.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Sling Blue TV is Now Free During Prime Time, the NFL network …

The best VPN, according to our readers here on The Inventory, is Private Internet Access. To return the support seen in our responsible Co-Op two years ago, we are offering 3 extra months FREE with the purchase of a sub-year.

Its high favorability among readers across the Giz / Onion network (that’s what makes G / O research!) Is evident. In 2014, Private Internet Access rejected Lifehacker Hive Five’s list of the best VPNs on the market. Four years later, our readers voted the same way.

Although closed source VPNs have sparked controversy over the years, PIA has been conceived as a trailblazer in the space. Now go ahead and start following today’s privacy practices so you can browse and stream without worry in your extra time spent at home.

You never know how tired they will be at home; at the same time, play hard and submit for a year to get your freebie while the deal is still active.

$ 200 Gift Card With Buy Apple iPhone SE | Visible

Apple’s new iPhone SE, which sells today, already has a lot of $ 400 for 64GB of storage in a portable phone with great specs. But for anyone looking to save a little more money, you can get an extra $ 200 payment if you buy your phone from Visible, thanks to a $ 200 online MasterCard gift card.

As of now, it seems that the only options through Visible are the 128 and 256 GB models, which cost you around $ 430 and $ 530, respectively. However, the gift card can save you some money if you have the money to spend it in advance.

EasyTore Western Digital 10TB External Hard Drive $ 170 | Best Buy

EasyTore Western Digital 5TB External Hard Drive $ 110 | Best Buy

EasyTore Western Digital 1TB External Hard Drive | $ 50 | Best Buy

Build your own Netflix-style streaming media server? It might have the best router and all the power and bandwidth you need for 4K streaming, but without a hard drive to hold all these big files, it’s all for nothing. Today, you can add 10TB of storage to any system thanks to Western Digital’s Easystore external hard drive for $ 170, a $ 80 discount. If you don’t need much, a more portable 5TB option is $ 110 after a discount of $ 60, and you can even get 1TB for $ 50.

Sticking to your mechanical rifle? Those are for sale, too. You get 1TB drives for both desktops ($ 40) and laptop computers ($ 43), all in Best Buy and with no known end date, so grab one ASAP before saving on prices.

Hey, you. Looking for an excellent pair of wireless headphones that cost less than a suburban lunch? We already loved the BT Transfer for Audio Status when they debuted at $ 69, so we were blown away when we saw it drop to $ 20.

They’re not really wireless, but they do get a pair of cordless plugs with reliable Bluetooth 5.0 aptX audio, IPX5 water resistance, and eight-hour battery life. Each pair comes with four different size options for the ears and fins, so even if you have a pair of Grand Canons flanking your face like me, you shouldn’t have any comfort issues.

$ 20

From amazon

60 purchased by G / O Media readers can earn a commission

Klipsch is celebrated for its long history of providing high quality audio equipment, having made its name on solid recording equipment in the studio and in premium headphones. You can add wireless speakers to that list with products like The Three II, which normally goes for the appropriate Klipsch price range of $ 574, but if you act quickly, you can catch a rare discount up to $ 250 (there’s also a Matte Black model.), no promotional code required.

The Three II features an abundance of input options to cover any needs you may have, including Bluetooth, 3.5mm auxiliary, USB, and Wi-Fi. The latest brings one of the best features of The Three II: wireless multiroom audio. With it, you can win the speaker with anyone else in the whole Klipsch family capable of multiroom to spread a good vibe throughout the house. The speaker also has voice control via Alexa (the necessary device, like the Echo Dot).

Bee-tee-dubs, in case you don’t know, The Three II isn’t a portable speaker. It’s a table unit meant to be used at home – perhaps the old design with its physical nobles and switch gives it housing – and you need an energy outlet to use it.

$ 250

From amazon

G / O Media may earn a commission

$ 250

From amazon

1 purchased from G / O Media readers can earn a commission

I don’t know about you, but the way I feel about social distancing is listening to music a couple of hours every day. It’s a nice escape to feel good about everything waiting for me outside. Well, why not do so with a pair of TaoTronics Bluetooth headsets? They are only $ 27 with the promo code W6QPLXDW which is half the price of the original list. The headphones themselves have a flexible headband, which makes it a real safety net for hours on end. Pick these up before you go.

$ 27

From amazonUse code W6QPLXDW

2821 purchased from G / O Media readers can get a commission

Looking for significant updates to your PC? Sure, most of you will probably be looking for your RAM, GPU, or CPU first, but if you don’t, storage is another area worth upgrading. Today at Newegg, a 1TB M.2 Crucial SSD goes for $ 109 after using coupon code EMCDHFE32.

A solid-state speech is much faster and much more reliable than chunky mechanics, so your PC crashes in seconds, and the app and games don’t take long to work their way to the screen. The usual price for a stick like this is $ 130, and Crucial has certainly won favor with our book for reliability and customer support, so we doubt this will last long.

Whether you’re on a low budget or don’t want to miss a branded watch, Woot’s latest offering for the Apple Watch Series 4 is appealing. You can get a refurbished tool – which Woot admits may have some dings, scuffs and minor shelves – for a price of $ 280. This will get you the 40mm model. You can also go up to 44mm for $ 300, and there are options in Space Gray, Rose Gold and Silver.

The Apple Watch Series 4 didn’t really change the game much save for a couple of key areas: it’s slightly larger in overall size and screen size, and comes with an electrocardiogram heart rate sensor, which is much more reliable. of that. optics most other smartwatches ship with. Use the same underlying technology to check your wrist that doctors do, instead of a light that detects subtle light changes in your skin, something that can be triggered by factors such as skin color, sweat, and more. .

Sure, you get a new Lightning cable every time you get a new iPhone, but they’re not very durable and are too short to give you a lot of room to move when your phone is plugged in. You can just continue to replace it with new cables every time one breaks, but that comes expensive, and buying a more durable cable can save you the hassle. Now, you can get some of the Kevlar name cables for a 10% off until May 1st.

There are several options to choose from, with Lightning cables plugged into the USB-C or USB-A ports, as well as universal and USB-C cables, all of which come in 1.5m and 3m configurations, so your gadgets never have to go too far away from a little juice.

Sure, you get a new Lightning cable every time you get a new iPhone, but they’re not very durable and are too short to give you a lot of room to move when your phone is plugged in. You can just continue to replace it with new cables every time one breaks, but that comes expensive, and buying a more durable cable can save you the hassle. Now, you can get some of the Kevlar name cables for a 10% off until May 1st.

There are several options to choose from, with Lightning cables plugged into the USB-C or USB-A ports, as well as universal and USB-C cables, all of which come in 1.5m and 3m configurations, so your gadgets never have to go too far away from a little juice.

A good speaker can add some much needed excitement and atmosphere to your home office. Whether you’re just starting out on your home stereo system, or you just need more add-ons to finish your setup, Sonos makes it easy to collect built-in speakers. Already, you can get either Playbar to reinforce the dialogue in your latest interesting show, or a Sub to add an extra bass hit to your favorite tunes, for $ 150 off.

If you can’t decide, you can even get two for $ 300, and add them to your growing Sonos collection, and maybe give it the company’s new streaming service image.

You’ve finally upgraded all the gizmo stuff in your home to USB-C … except for your USB hubs, which are simple compared to the latest ones. More than an excess of USB 3.0 ports, this 9-in-1 VAVA unit also adds ethernet, an SD card reader, a TF card reader, ethernet and HDMI capable of up to 4K resolution. There is no better time to buy something like this today, especially considering 50% stake. Just head over to Amazon and add it to your cart with the instant $ 10 discount, after using the promo code KINJAVA417 to slam another $ 20.

$ 30

From amazonUse the code KINJAVA417

1885 acquired by G / O Media readers can get a commission

Need a new charger? Whether you’re running an iPhone, an Android phone, or even a Nintendo Switch, this 30W RAVPower charger can charge up to two at a time at the fastest speed possible. You can receive one for only $ 14 with exclusive code KINJAZ5D. Power is divided between an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port, as well as a standard 12W USB port for any standard device.

Do you need a handful of vodka delivered to your door within 2 hours? Which it isn’t! For our NYC-based readers, Vodka Mariette offers a 15% discount both for subscriptions and for a one-time purchase with the coupon code KINJA15. Now I tried it myself (in fact, I treated it to a soda Vodka Mariette last night while having dinner) and I will say, it is really crunchy. Too smooth almost. But in these desperate times, we all need a little something to get away from.

Mariette vodka is 5x distilled and GMO-free, in addition, they promise delivery in less than 2 hours for anyone living in Manhattan or Brooklyn. I recently ordered from our study center and can attest to the fast pace. Unfortunately, cities outside of NYC are missing out on this deal – but don’t worry – a representative at Vodka Mariette told me they are thinking of expanding the service very soon. Tip your driver and drink responsibly.

You’ve already cleaned your house with all the free time you’ve earned, I’m sure, and if you’re anything like Jolie, you’re also furious about cleaning, just because. At this point, any extra effort to clean up can only be seen as a desire for crypto for a little help. After you have resolved your internal conflict and made a full return to normalcy, let someone else do the work. It could be your kids, but not all of us have, and preventing an expensive nanny care, an eufy RoboVac alone might be the best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is only $ 150, but only when using the exclusive promo code KINJAEUFY at Amazon.

$ 150

From amazonUse KINJAEUFY code

2853 purchased from G / O Media readers can get a commission

The frills in his toothbrush begin to look like snakes on Medusa’s head? Whether your current toothbrush is worn or you just want to stay safer in these health-conscious times, it can’t hurt to pick up a pack of new toothbrushes. Oral-B’s Shiny Clean Suffering Brushes come in packs of 12, and you can get yours for only $ 9 shipped on iTechDeals with a coupon code TBRS9.

If you are not yet convinced that we are in a state of surveillance and Google is selling your information at the organ collection, we have received the deal for you. Now, you can get a Google Nest Mini – formerly Google Home Mini – for $ 29 at B&H Photo. This is a $ 20 discount from the regular price. It’s a small thing that, of course, won’t leave the roof of a party at home, but if all you need is Google Command Assistant, then that’s all the money you need to spend.

I’m not an avocado fan — yes, you can drag me into the comments about this time, but I can’t deny the total efficiency of this avocado show. For as low as $ 9, you can split, dig, and cut your avocados faster than you can even say avocado. The slicer has a non-slip fit and is also dishwasher safe for people who can’t stand to wash any kitchen utensils by hand. Get this before you go and enjoy the guacamole casino!

$ 10

From amazon

1079 purchased from G / O Media readers can get a commission

When you’re at home all day, every day (literally), big mistakes in your home and apartment end up popping up more often. More specifically, padded drains fill your hair, the hair of your room, or even the hair of your wife and your children. It really doesn’t matter what hair it belongs to, it is tired in the shower and will have to come out. For a hefty cost of $ 10, you can get three snakes to fight the impediment so that your time with the shower can return to normal. All you have to do is dig into the pit and the small tops (plus some grease on your neck) will do the rest. Pick up a package and reclaim your shower!

$ 10

From amazon

623 purchased from G / O Media readers can earn a commission

We have no idea when these will be shipped, but if you’re a germophobe whose OCD was faked at 11 with recent health concerns, you may still want to buy it, anyway. Amazon always allows you to order cans of Lysol, and it will ship right to your door as soon as you enter. You can get a five-pack of 19oz Early Morning Breeze for $ 36. If you don’t have as much spending, you can even get the same milks in a double pack for only $ 15.

From amazon

787 purchased from G / O Media readers can get a commission

From amazon

1079 purchased from G / O Media readers can get a commission

Sure, 4/20 is technically over, but the pandemic isn’t, and smoking can put you at higher risk for contracting Covid-19. However, many people rely on THC and CBD to relieve anxiety or alleviate some pain, so switching to cold sores is not always an option. Fortunately, with things like edibles and oils, you can always get what you need without inhaling anything, and now the LEVO and LEVO II oil infusers are discounted to 20% with the promo code LEVO420, bringing them to just $ 106 and $ 200, respectively.

While not good, LEVO infusers can easily turn your dried grass into oil that can be quickly soaked in a tasty combination of brownie, or whatever else your pandemic baking experiments have brought you. There are a wide range of settings to shoot, to get what you need from the grass, and there’s even an app so you can control and monitor everything from your phone.

Drinking beer is fun and extremely enjoyable now, but more necessary for your health than walking. Now that the weather is nice, combine the two with a cool day at the park and a 64 oz insulated cultivator full of Lagunitas … or your beer of choice, whatever! Using the promo code 15Kinjadeal, you can save 15% on one of the three MiiR cultivators, normally priced at $ 50.

With the coupon applied, this brings your total at checkout up to $ 42. While it’s not the strongest discount, it’s better than nothing, especially if you’re looking at the gambling container anyway. And hello, keep things warm and chilly – what more could you ask for from a beer grower? Preserve the temperature and taste of your favorite boozy drink today.

$ 42

From amazonUse code 15Kinjadeal

152 purchased from G / O Media readers may earn a commission

$ 42

From amazonUse code 15Kinjadeal

180 purchased by G / O Media players can earn a commission

$ 42

From amazonUse code 15Kinjadeal

390 purchased from G / O Media readers can get a commission

YOU, let me tell you: learn how to make my movie popcine has CHANGED. MI. LIFE. I get to watch fantastic movies in the comfort of my own home with the buttery air that permeates every theater in existence, all without the membership sale that is usually required to do. You can make the stove, but if you want an authentic experience, you’ll need a commercial popper like this machine at 16oz Great Northern, which drops to $ 289 following a $ 75 meat discount. Use these savings to pair it with one. of these pre-portioned popcorn packages if you are a beginner.

Place the kernels on a heating board that keeps the popcorn fresh and easily accessible throughout the night, so your kids can pack their personal bags and stop digging their little fingers into your cupboard.

$ 37

From amazon

6 purchased by G / O Media players can earn a commission

$ 289

From amazon

4 purchased from G / O Media readers can earn a commission

How did you get too many perishes in the food hunt in your early forties? While they look good even if they’re not open, you’ll probably want something more than clips for bags and foldable origami boxes after you land. At this point, you can get five waterproof storage containers. for $ 33, up by half a quarter all the way up to 4.2. Candies, cookies, kernals, seeds, sugar, rice and all the spices – throw all your Powerpuff Girls ingredients in these things and throw these boxes in the recycling bin.

$ 33

From amazon

30 purchased by G / O Media readers can earn a commission

I’ve tried a lot of cell phone mounts in my time, and … they’ve all sucked. Nothing could resist the basic banging and turning of the city road as I crossed it at a cool 40 MPH. But, I haven’t tried the iOttie mount, which seems to work, especially with all those recent positives on Amazon! This mount holds the mouthpiece with an iron plastic grip, and you can rotate it so you can tell Spotify to stop playing THAT song. With the car’s discount at $ 20, now is the best time to grab one.

$ 20

From amazon

2886 purchased from G / O Media players can get a commission

With all the time you have, how come you haven’t already converted your place into Jetson’s dream home? Smarten it up, and you can start with the Nest Thermostat E, which B&H Photo has now for $ 139. You can also get $ 50 from the third generation Nest for a total of $ 199.

As long as you’re willing and able to fire up the wires to connect your HVAC system – it’s compatible with many out of the box – you’ll benefit from a thermostat that can learn your home heating habits over time and adjust the temperature automatically. , or you can define it remotely from the smartphone app if you don’t trust the robots. You could also use your voice via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa if you have a suitable smart speaker.

Things are as difficult as they are now, it could be hard to feel good, or get a rest at night. If you’ve tried all the vitamins, sleep-oriented podcasts, and Google home remedies you can afford, maybe it’s time to try a weighted blanket. Now, Buzio’s 15 lb weighted blanket is reduced to about $ 45, 25% discount, using the promo code OWZ3IA9H.

If this weight doesn’t look right to you, there is a 5 lb option, 18 lb option, and a 20 lb option, which can use the same promo code.

$ 45

From amazonUse the code OWZ3IA9H

2612 purchased from G / O Media readers may earn a commission

Having more time to do your homework doesn’t mean you suddenly want to do it. However, the floor must be vacuumed if you don’t want to trace the soil all over the place, and a good vacuum robot can make the job less tedious. Eufy BoostIQ 11S is a great option that will keep your place spotless without breaking the bank. Now, Kinja readers can get something for $ 150 using the code KINJAEUFY. With it, you’ll get more than an hour of runtime to charge, and you’ll also find your way back to your charging station when you’re unplugged, and you shouldn’t get too tired.

$ 150

From amazonUse KINJAEUFY code

2853 purchased from G / O Media readers can get a commission

Image: Dyson

Dyson’s best deals on vacant homes, car rentals, and air purifiers for April 2020 are here.

Spring cleaning time, and in the age of the pandemic, seems more essential than ever. Dyson makes some serious premium cleaning appliances, but if there’s always been a time to invest in a clean house, it’s now.

Fortunately, many Dyson air purifier holes and air purifiers are deeply reduced at this time, allowing you to potentially save hundreds of dollars on some powerful home hardware.

In love, long nights these days are the name of the game, so why not add some excitement, especially if you’re bunkered with a partner? Ella Paradis offers a totally enjoyable bargain where you get two amazing vibrators for you and bae to have the orgasms of your life (together or apart) for only $ 69! Yup. Usually, both of these vibes will cost you about $ 140, but basically you get more than half of them! Make sure I feel satisfied – take this deal before she’s gone!

There is no time like the current ones to start practicing basic hygiene. And if you want to organize your dental game to impress your colleagues when the time comes, we advise you to head there. For $ 36 less than the reunion fee, you can refresh those beans with the Advanced Colgate Optic White LED bleaching kit.

While I’ve never personally tried the Colgate solution, I’ve used an LED bleaching kit before – and it worked until I got off the car. Add to it for 10 minutes a day, 10 days in a row and the light-activated blue hydrogen peroxide quickly accompanies the teefers into shape. Just stick it out, apply two bottles of serum a day, and voila, you’re golden (but your teeth aren’t!).

Footwear Lems | $ 120- $ 90 | HuckberryGraphic: Sheilah Villari

If you’re familiar with Huckberry, you’ll probably be pretty adventurous. And if you’re adventurous enough you probably know or have a pair of Lems. They are the ones who bring the boots to life on the trails. And now they’re 25% off all styles up to 27. It’s silly to think that these sturdy structures made for climbing mountains and traversing rainforests are also designed to fit easily in your bag. Packable travel boots made of sturdy leather for sturdy ground.

Lems is a company with three things in mind when each of their shoes is made: comfort, lightness and durability. The Colorado-based company takes all possibilities into account when designing any style they choose. Even his sneakers are tough enough for hiking in and out of town. Free shipping on orders over $ 75 so everyone on this sale will qualify for it.

Indochino has an incredible exclusive offer just for our readers, three of their beautiful custom-made shirts for $ 129 with code KINJA. As we said before its known for an impeccable fit and style, so such a deal is sure to revitalize your wardrobe. Because every shirt and dress is made especially for you Indocino ensures the perfect fit for appearance and comfort. And since most of us follow work from home there are two things that make all the difference.

Indochino articles combine the latest styles with luxury fabrics which is a winning combination is always here. This offer puts three custom shirts in your closet at the lowest price ever. Just because you’re always social distance doesn’t mean you have to come from a good fashion. Free shipping on all orders over $ 150

Yesterday we walked you through how to make the perfect manicure at home. So today we are offering an incredible deal from one of the best nail polish companies. Butter London is recognized among lovers of beautiful claws. With the promo code MINI25, you can mix and match with any mini laces. If I could make a suggestion, Oil Slick and Union Jack Black are personal faces and really create an eye. Both edgy and classic.

Depending on the selections you make you can save a minimum of 50% but it could be up to 60%. Half price for a little care for yourself, not too messy. And the wonderful people at Butter will also give you two free gifts with every purchase. Bring a few more things and get free shipping at $ 40.

From now until the 30s, you can grab a 30% discount worldwide at adidas.com. This included selling prices and full. Adidas is giving us one of the best deals of the year here. Squeeze these casual cuties to add to the longer collection of blows. Pick up the sales section and get some in-depth offers, just click on the code APRIL. If you are looking for a nice option in the Men I love the look section of the Stan Smith line.

Bummer cannot use the deal on Yeezy, Pharrell, 4D, Boston Marathon, or gift cards. Still, always a bag of shirts, socks, and belts to choose from.

Free shipping with orders over $ 49 so you’ll probably be able to catch a few things in this spring fling sale.

Besame has had a wonderful collaboration with Disney over the years and this tribute to the house mouse is no different. Both shades are inspired by the black and white art that brought the steam head to life in the 1930s. It’s the perfect way to always feel out of the Magic Kingdom while the parks are closed.

The black shade (Ink & Paint) is actually a blackberry color and a berry flavor. This is a tone that works with your personal pH to give you a totally unique purple shade. Mickey Red is a strawberry tone / flavor taken directly from rascally red pants and shoes. Both are priced up to $ 15 from $ 24.

As always every tube is beautifully constructed with the art raised by Disney’s dawn. No code required for discounts. And there are free shipping on all orders over $ 50.

When I was living in Brooklyn, I considered riding a bicycle as my primary mode of transportation. Public transportation from Bed-Stuy to Prospect Park is complicated, to say the least, and that cycling significantly reduces the time spent on transportation between neighborhoods. That said, with no prior knowledge of the areas you’re looking to cross, cycling is intimidating, to say the least. For $ 6 using the promo code KINJA014, you can save yourself the hassle and get a phone holder, perfect for GPS navigation.

$ 6

From amazonUse the code KINJA014

577 purchased by G / O Media readers may earn a commission

Many days, I just want to lie back on my bed and either binge Netflix or play video games until the day is over. Unfortunately, I have responsibilities that prevent me from most of the time, but when I have a chance, nothing beats a day of sitting. But, you need to dress for it! Jachs NY has a sale on their super comfy sweater tops, and you can get something by indulging in on your lazy day for only $ 20. Just make sure to use the code C20 at checkout to get the discount.

Everything is for self-love and the harvest of ourselves, especially during a pandemic where the stress is … high. U mo piacevule persunale di l’auto-cura hè a mo rutina di a pelle, ma specificamente sti maschere d’oru sottu $ 18 24K. Idratanu è trattanu a pelle sensitiva sott’à l’ochji cù u collagene è l’acidu hialuronicu per fàli piacevuli è sbulicati dopu avete attraversatu. U pacchettu vene cù 16 coppie di maschere per pudè pusà torna cù un bicchiere di vinu mentre chì finalmente ottene una chance di ghjustu … chill.

$ 18

From amazon

121 acquistati da i lettoriG / O Media ponu uttene una cumissione

Vale, cusì avete camicie. Avete ligami. Avete abbastanza tuttu ciò chì vulete per u vostru armariu, nò? Pè sbagliatu! Cosa di jeans ?! Pudete andà senza pantaloni, ma ùn pudete micca andà senza pantaloni à a buttega. So andate puru à Express è coglie qualchi jeans, à 50% di scusa.

A vendita include stili cum’è i Slim Straight Dark Wash Hyper Stretch Jeans, chì hè una bocca, ma un pocu moddu per metteru hè “un bellu paru di jeans”. Sè vi sò ghjittatu da u ghjornu è ùn si scurdate micca u ghjornu di gamba, allora i jeans Jeans Stretch Hyper Stretch Atletici Tapered Slim Black, un altru bocca di un nome jean, saranu più à u vostru piacè.

Qualunque sia u to avvelenu jean, ci vole à cogliela è cumprà sti jeans sta settimana, prima chì sta vendita finisci!

Sorely (è vogliu dì gravi) mancanti i vostri trattamenti spa? Vi sarà maravigliatu da quantu vi purterà un dispusitivu di masaje persunale. Mentre chì probabilmente ùn si pò micca entre in tutti i vostri angoli è cricies cum’è un paru di mani di talentu puderia, un massaggiatore portable si pò accede à pocu pressu. I prudutti di Theragun sò in boni sconti à Best Buy oghje, cumprese 150 $ da G3PRO, purtendu u vostru totale à 450 $.

Puderete ancu avè un scontu di $ 100 à l’Hipervolt Plus Hyperice, in più di cacchetti di spalle è di spalle, boli di massaggi, è di più. Basta esse attentu à l’utilizallu intornu à i vostri figlioli, affinchendu micca a paura di pensà chì stanu in una visita di medico veramente stranu.

Cù gimnasi è studi di yoga chiusi per u futuru previsibile, hè faciule per sente l’anty è missi a vostra solita rutina di allenamentu. Per furtuna, ùn hè micca troppu difficiule di replicà i punti basi in casa, è cù un pocu accessori pudete trasfurmà a vostra stanza in un mini studio di yoga in una pinchula. Un bon cuscinu di yoga, cum’è quessi da Brentwood Home, pò aiutà à dà u vostru corpu di supportu induve hè necessariu durante l’allungamentu, è fà chì e poche sfidee facenu un pocu più faciule per chiodare. Per celebrà u ghjornu di a Terra, Brentwood hè dendu à i lettori di Kinja u 25% di i so cuscini di yoga usando u codice promo KINJAYOGA attraversu u 24 d’aprile.

Ci hè un limitu di unu per cliente, ma pudete ancu catturà u Bundle di Yoga di Brentwood, chì vene cù tutti i trè cuscini, per 150 $, un risparmiu di circa $ 40.

Image: JACHS NY

Queste sò i migliori offerte JACHS NY d’aprile 2020.

Carghjate per a primavera cù JACHS NY, chì porta u vestitu eleganti di l’omi è di e donne in tutta a tavula. Sia chè cerchi un vestitu da a casa chì s’adatta bè per e chjame Zoom, un salottu confortevule, o un confortevole accogliente, sì da sicuru di truvà qualcosa di fantastico.

A ora, aduprate u codice promo exclusivu Kinja Deals KINJA50 to save 50% on all items throughout the store except for final sale items, which are already marked down even further than that. JACHS NY has free returns, too, so take a chance on something you might not usually buy.

Image: Indochino

The best Indochino sales for April 2020 are here.

Indochino is one of the top sites for full-service, customized menswear, using your measurements and a consultation with their master tailots to deliver suits and other clothing that fits like a dream. And it’s all delivered within two weeks.

Right now, Kinja Deals has an exclusive deal that can score you three custom Made to Measure shirts for a song, so look directly below for that. And then keep reading to find some of our other favorite deals from the site. Right now, there’s free shipping for all orders of $150 or more.

ComiXology is having a sale for the next week and calling it a discount on ‘Black Widow’ books. But there are none in the collection. ::shurgs:: However, one of my favorite Marvel comics of all time is and Natasha plays a very big part. Ed Brubaker’s run with the Winter Soldier is probably a top-three thing in the history of graphic novels for me. He takes such good care of Bucky by my standards. In The Longest Winter, Bucky teams up with Black Widow to uncover a slew of ex-Russian sleeper agents who have been re-activated. Butch Guice does some beautiful things with the art in the action sequences too. All four volumes are included in the sale and I can’t recommend these enough. If you’ve ever been curious about Bucky, Natasha, and even Clint (Hawkeye) this is a great place to start. Cursory knowledge should be fine.

Also in the sale is a hodge-podge of Secret Avengers books. I do really like what Warren Ellis did with this series. But my hat’s off to Ales Kot who really takes this book to new places in all three volumes. He does some fun things with Clint and Natasha plus I love the way Michael Walsh draws the Widow. Even the title of the first book tells you all, Let’s Have a Problem. Where our beloved heroes deal with three crises at once. Of all the options in this series, you can’t go wrong with this one.

Now is as good a time as any to make new friends around the world, and unless your idea of a good time is deciphering cryptic codecs—because that’s exactly what it feels like with Google Translate sometimes—learning a new language might be something you’re into. Rosetta Stone licenses are heavily discounted today for anyone up for the challenge, including a lifetime license for $200 (down from $300). You can also put up $96 for 12 months of unlimited access, and $144 for two years. (But let’s be real: you’ll probably need more than two years.)

You’re getting full access to learn more than 24 of the world’s most common and popular languages, including Mandarin, French, German, Japanese, Greek, and even Hebrew. I can tell you from experience that the single most useful thing you can take on an international vacation is at least basic knowledge of the local language, so be sure to start practicing now for that post-quarantine trip you’ve had to put off.

If you’re into combat sports, you know Bruce Lee. If you’re not into combat sports, you know Bruce Lee. If you haven’t been born yet, you know Bruce Lee. This legendary martial artist died way too young, so if you’re feeling a bit nostalgic and want to relive the glory days of him kicking holes through human chests, check out this big collection of Bruce Lee’s biggest hits on Blu-Ray, which is normally $125, but has fallen to $92 over at Amazon.

You’ll get five remastered movies in the bundle:

The Big Boss

Fist of Fury

The Way of the Dragon

Enter the Dragon

Game of Death

That’s about as solid a starter pack as you’re going to find.

$92

From amazon

35 purchased by readersG/O Media may get a commission

Amazon is giving away three months of access to its increasingly impressive music service, after which you’ll be asked to pay $8 monthly to continue. That’s cheaper than most others, though, and you may like what you find after signup.

Amazon has one of the most extensive catalogs with over 60 million tracks, and the mobile app supports Alexa and all the devices she loves to dwell in, so you don’t have to move an inch in bed to start that morning routine playlist.

As a Reinhardt main who relies on cunning instinct and ballsy energy to rack up eliminations, I always die a little inside when new (read: fookin’ overpowered) Overwatch characters like Echo come out. They just make my guy look like a complete scrub. You can either beat ‘em or join ‘em, and for a better chance at success in either endeavor, you should be playing on more than just Joy-Cons. That’s why this PowerA wireless controller for the Nintendo Switch is perfect with its Overwatch skin. Reaper is front and center here, which may not be ideal if you have the same PTSD I do from hearing his ult pop off, but HEY: the controller is only $37, so we’ll just have to deal with it.

$37

From amazon

G / O Media may earn a commission

Team Ninja seems to have released yet another banger in Nioh 2, the souls-like action RPG that only knows PS4 as its home. If you’ve exhausted your backlog and looking for something new to play, you can pick the special edition up at Amazon right now for $11 off, or a final total of $69.

The special edition comes with a few extra niceties for the few extra dollars they’re requiring, including a steelbook case, an art book, and the season pass that’ll presumably put you in line for all the DLC that release down the road.

Here’s how Heather Alexandra at Kotaku starts off in her long evaluative look at Nioh 2:

The Dark Souls formula is tried and true. It’s been adapted into science fiction settings, placed into 2D, and refined time and time again. 2017’s Nioh is arguably the most successful spin on the genre, adding flashy combat and the turbulent politics of medieval Japan. Nioh 2 is an improvement on every front. There’s no other way of saying it: I’ve never played a game where fighting feels as good as this.

Sold? Buy.

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) | $50 | AmazonImage: CD Projekt Red

We were supposed to be playing Cyberpunk 2077 right around this time, but like the good studio it is, CD Projekt Red delayed the game until September 17 to polish up. There are far too many games to play to still be upset about that, but if you’ve been jonesing for Cyberpunk 2077, perhaps this pre-order deal will make you feel a bit better. Amazon is offering the game for $50 today (PS4 and PC, too), and it’ll arrive at your doorstep on launch day.

What’s better, you’ll get all sorts of nice extras included:

Digital:

Cyberpunk 2077 Soundtrack

Cyberpunk 2077 Art Booklet

Cyberpunk 2020 Sourcebook

Wallpapers for desktop and mobile

Physical:

World Compendium detailing Cyberpunk’s setting and lore

Postcards from Night City

Map of Night City

Stickers

And as you may be aware, pre-ordering at Amazon guarantees you any further price drops between now and whenever your item ships.

$ 50

From amazon

1302 purchased by readersG/O Media may get a commission

$ 50

From amazon

705 purchased by readersG/O Media may get a commission

$ 50

From amazon

886 purchased by readersG/O Media may get a commission

Image: Nintendo

These are the best Nintendo Switch deals for April 2020.

The Nintendo Switch has quickly become everybody’s best friend during the pandemic, given not only its vast and entertaining game library (Animal Crossing!) but also the ability to play anywhere you please. Like, you know, the couch, the bed, or the toilet. Hey, they’re still options.

Switch consoles are still very difficult to find in stores right now, so we can’t help you there – any link we find is usually sold out within the hour.

But we can help you save a bundle on top games and accessories with these sizzling deals below. Also, if you’re looking for details on the best Bluetooth headsets for Switch, we can help you there too.

Storage

Power



Audio

Home Theater



$150 Off Sonos Sub or Playbar | Sonos

Computers & Accessories



PC Parts



Mobile Devices

Photography

Home Goods



Smart Home



Kitchen

Tools & Auto

Apparel



Beauty & Grooming

Camping & Outdoors

Fitness

Movies & TV

Books & Comics

Gift Cards

Peripherals

PC



PlayStation 4



Xbox One



Nintendo

Toys & Board Games

Listen, sometimes your space doesn’t smell as great as you would like it. It might not even be anything that you did, but these air purifying bags can help. They’re only $14 with a promo code, and come in a pack of eight, so you can spread them throughout your apartment or house for some sweet-smelling relief. But how do they even work? Well, the charcoal basically absorbs bad-smelling particles in the air, while at the same time, releasing a nice smell from the open, mesh fabric. You can reuse these for up to two years, depending on how bad your closet, car, or bathroom smells. Do what you gotta do and snatch ‘em before they’re gone! Just make sure to type in “XW4UYYIK” at checkout.

$14

From amazonUse code XW4UYYIK

701 purchased by readersG/O Media may get a commission

When I was younger, I loved watching Xena: Warrior Princess. Xena was badass! That being said, I didn’t know the Xena story lived on in comic books. So consider my surprise and delight to not only learn about them, but also learn that they’re on sale on Amazon? Both Xena: Warrior Princess and Battlestar Galatica comics are on sale, so whether your poison is fantasy or sci-fi, you’re covered. These are digital copies, however, so make sure you have a good device to read them on!

$10

From amazon

15 purchased by readersG/O Media may get a commission

$8

From amazon

12 purchased by readersG/O Media may get a commission

I don’t know if you know, but you’re supposed to take your fruits and vegetables out of the plastic bag before you place em’ inside of your fridge. But, sometimes we don’t have the luxury of protecting our produce from bruises, otherwise! Luckily, for a cheap $8, you can get 15 produce bags of different sizes that’ll hold your oranges, limes, and bell peppers without breaking a sweat. These produce bags are able to breathe while in the fridge, which means your fruits and veggies can last way longer. Grab a set before they’re gone.

$8

From amazon

734 purchased by readersG/O Media may get a commission

Done with cable? If you’re not much of a TV person and you just want to catch your daily news and Judge Judy episodes, perhaps a digital antenna is all you need. AUKEY’s is already cheap enough on its own, but it falls to an insanely low $7 with promo code CKUWWDEL.

Shipping with a signal amplifier and a 10-foot coaxial cable, AUKEY claims it serves up all local HD channels within 80 miles, but keep in mind those claims are usually based on more-than-ideal circumstances.

Even if you only get half that range, though, you should be in good shape. And you’ll be ready for 4K TV once the new ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard is rolled out later this year, so don’t hesitate to pull the trigger.

$ 7

From amazonUse code CKUWWDEL

2199 purchased by readersG/O Media may get a commission

If you live in a small space, you know the importance of getting stuff on the wall. When it comes to your TV, getting it off the entertainment center saves tons of space for consoles and other devices. This particular TV mount can hold TVs as big at 75 inches, and can also swivel for the best viewing angle. By using the code RGLKNST8 at checkout, you can get this stand for just $35.

$ 35

From amazonUse code RGLKNST8

1118 purchased by readersG/O Media may get a commission

None of us can travel right now… which makes it a great time to stock up on travel stuff! If you’re planning to travel out of the country, you’ll learn quick that other countries will have different outlets than the US. That’s not a fun lesson to learn when your phone is dying! So be prepared with this monster of a travel adapter, which covers four major power types with ease. Use the code EF5S76U6 at checkout and grab it for only $9.

$ 9

From amazonUse code EF5S76U6

244 purchased by readersG/O Media may get a commission

Wish your car had a dash cam? you don’t have to initiate another auto loan for the privilege. Just buy AUKEY’s dual dash camera instead, which gives you a 1080p view of both your front and rear sides, complete with infrared kits for night vision. Usually $150, you can chop 30% off your order with exclusive coupon code KINJA72G, your final total being $105.

Beyond the live feed, the dash cam will automatically record auto incidents thanks to an integrated accelerometer, as well as anytime someone comes within view of the cameras, giving you proof and protection in cases of theft, accidents, and police encounters.

$150

From amazon

105 purchased by readersG/O Media may get a commission

Once things have gone at least a bit back to normal, you may feel the urge to venture out into the world and see the things you missed. If you’re planning on lugging a couple devices with you, say your phone and a Kindle or maybe your iPad, you’ll wanna make sure they don’t run out of juice mid-trek. RAVPower’s 20100mAh portable charger, which Kinja readers can get for $59 using the code KINJA415, has plenty of power to keep all your gear going. In addition to one USB-A port and one USB-C port, this charger also has one AC power port, for when a Lightning cable won’t do the job.

$70

From amazon

95 purchased by readersG/O Media may get a commission

While our lives have been changed in countless ways because of the ongoing pandemic, if you tend to struggle with finding something to watch amid the massive content libraries of the countless streaming services available, that’s probably been a frustrating constant in this uncertain time.

For those times where you just can’t buckle down on a new show, live TV can be a quick way to just turn something on and kick back. Right now Sling TV is offering its service for free from 5 pm EST to midnight EST every night, just in time for the NFL draft tomorrow night.

Listen. This pandemic has made us germaphobes. I’m not afraid to admit that. And real germaphobes clean surfaces as often as they see fit. That’s were this $5 pack of Scotch Brite sponges come into play! Along with your favorite disinfectant or dish soap, you can scrub down dishes, appliances, as well as counters without scratching or ruining the surfaces themselves. Did I mention the pack is only $5?! I don’t know, sounds like a deal to me. Grab em’ before they’re gone!

$5

From amazon

1732 purchased by readersG/O Media may get a commission

There’s nothing worse than getting all ready for the day and your car battery being out of commission. And yet, this is something we deal with all the time. Well, no more! In 2020 we’re getting ahead of our problems and buying a jump starter.

This one is only $30 when you type in the promo code FFSDWQ4Y at checkout and can be able to resurrect any 4.5L gasoline engine easily. It also comes with a dual USB-port to charge all of your electronic devices if you’re in a pinch. Plus, the jump start is equipped with a handy flashlight just in case you’re in the middle of nowhere.

$30

From amazonUse code FFSDWQ4Y

809 purchased by readersG/O Media may get a commission

For those of us stuck inside right now, cooking has been a comforting source of distraction that’s doubled as a way to pick up or perfect a new hobby. Nobody saw this coming, though, so maybe your kitchen gear isn’t ready for all the slicing and dicing you’re about to do. Kyoku’s Damascus chef’s knife, normally $89, is available for $79 with the promo code KYOKUL2I.

Being Damascus steel, it should be durable enough to weather a bit of wear and tear in the kitchen without getting too dull. Use this beautiful knife for chopping up some veggies to toss in tonight’s tasty dish.

$79

From amazonUse code KYOKUL2I

238 purchased by readersG/O Media may get a commission

I know none of us are taking flights right now, but you know what’s one of the worst things about them? Lots of noise when you’re trying to concentrate or sleep. It can be hell, especially on long flights. What if I told you that these Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones could block out the loud talking and babies crying? You’d say that’s worth the price of admission, right?

Well, you’re in luck, as Amazon has these amazing headphones for just $278, or $72 off. In addition to true noise cancelling, this headset offers up to 30 hours of listening time between charges and a Quick Attention feature where you can quickly turn down the volume for conversation. It’s a nifty set of headphones!

$278

From amazon

833 purchased by readersG/O Media may get a commission

If Amazon sells out, you can also pick them up from Best Buy for $280.

.