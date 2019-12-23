Google Nest Hub bundles emphasize today's best deals, more

Loading...

Monday's best deals include Google Nest Hub plus two Nest Minis for $ 79. Plus write-downs on Samsung's Galaxy Note10 and Anker's Christmas sale. Go below to all that and more in the newest 9to5Toys lunch break.

Google Nest Hub is linked to two Nest Minis

Target offers Google & # 39; s Nest Hub bundled with two Nest Minis for $ 79. Free shipping is available for everyone. You will see the two Nest Mini speakers that were added to your shopping cart at checkout. There is almost $ 150 worth of value here, because the smaller speakers usually go for $ 35. The Nest Hub has remained stable throughout the holidays at $ 79. Thanks to Nest's latest bundle, you'll receive everything you need to start your smart home setup this year. Included is the display itself, which gives access to Google Assistant, the weather, news, videos & more. In addition, the two Nest mini & # 39; s are great for expanding your setup at home.

Score Samsung & # 39; s Galaxy Note10 at Black Friday prices

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note10 256 GB Android smartphone for $ 750. Normally sold for $ 950, today's offer saves you $ 200 and matches our previous Black Friday listing for the Amazon low. The Galaxy Note10 from Samsung has a borderless 6.3-inch Infinity display with a built-in ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. You can also enjoy an "all day" battery life in addition to three rear-facing cameras, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB built-in storage. Read more in our practical review.

The Christmas week sale from Anker starts at $ 12

The Amazon store of Anker is filled with a selection of offers for the Christmas week, discounts on popular smartphone accessories and much more. Our top choice is the Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator for $ 200. It usually sells for $ 300 and today's deal is the second best we've traced in 2019. We loved it in our practical assessment and noted that it is a powerhouse for camping, charging drones and other activities. Comes with an internal battery of 57,600 mAh and designated USB-C and A ports, plus DC and AC connectivity. Ideal if you need to start up drones, your MacBook and more on the go. More deals can be found in Anker's Christmas sale here.

