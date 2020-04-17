Google Meet is now available via Gmail for Suite G customers

Google Meet Meet Business Video conferencing tool is now directly accessible from Gmail, the company said on Thursday. The new integration is currently available on Gmail for the mobile web.

“With Meet in Gmail, you can easily start or add a meeting in seconds,” Google wrote in a blog post. “Our goal is to help you keep up with the flow of the day, seamlessly switching between email and video meetings, any form of communication you need.”

Users can click “join a meeting” or “start a meeting” from the Gmail sidebar, which will ask for a new window.

Last month, Google reported that daily use of the tool has increased, as workers seek ways to stay productive from home using the COVID-19 pandemic. As of March 31, Google Meet’s daily usage was 25 times higher than in January.

The growing need for enterprise-grade video conferencing tools has made Google step up its promotion of the tool, recently rebranding it as “Hangouts Meet”. Google Hangouts is Google’s video conferencing tool for consumers. Last week, Google rolled out new security features for education clients through Meet.

According to Reuters, Google will add more features to Meet later this month, including a design option with up to 16 call participants at a time, improved video quality in dim lighting, and the ability to filter out noise. background.

