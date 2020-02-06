Google Maps will receive a major update for its 15th birthday

Image: Google

It’s hard for most of us to remember what life was like before the invention of Google Maps. Do you remember printing your MapQuest directions and trying to read and drive at the same time? Completely safe! For its 15th birthday, Google Maps gets a fresh look on iOS and Android, along with more information for public transportation, improvements in Live View and even a nice temporary car icon for a party.

The most striking update for Google Maps on mobile devices is the new layout, which has been redesigned with five tabs: Explore, Commuter Traffic, Saved, Contributions and Updates.

This is what the new Google Map user interface looks like on mobile. Gif: Google

As before, the Explore tab provides information about nearby attractions such as restaurants or music venues, while Commute is there to help you plan the best route from home to work (or vice versa), while also providing real-time traffic updates. offers, alternatives routes and more.

The Saved tab offers you a faster and easier way to access all locations and places where you have placed pins in Google Maps, and also provides an easier way to share your saved places with others.

Then there is the Contribute tab, which should make it easier to give feedback and make assessments in places you have been. In addition, the Contribute tab should be a much simpler portal for anyone participating in the Google Local Guides program when it comes to contributing information to Google Maps itself.

And the new Google Maps design round is the Updates tab (which replaces the old You tab), which contains a feed with new, trending and must-see locations, including picks and recommendations from various points of sale such as The Infatuation, local experts and more . On the Updates tab, you may also be able to chat directly with companies, so you don’t necessarily have to call or visit them personally.

By using augmented reality overlays in combination with different sensors and existing information, Live View can point you in the right direction faster. Gif: Google

And Google also renews the Google Maps icon with a red, blue, yellow and green icon to match the traditional multicolored logo of Google.

With regard to public transport, Google adds information for buses, subways and trains with information about temperature, accessibility, on-board security and whether there are special women’s sections. Google will also provide information for everyone in Japan on the number of available carriages on a specific route.

Also note the Google party car, which can be found temporarily in Google Maps to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the apps. Illustration: Google

Google says that much of this information comes from previous drivers, so in order to keep the information from Google Maps as up-to-date as possible, Google will also launch new global surveys from March.

Finally, after its debut last year, Google enhances Live View with new AR overlays that combine real-world visuals with directional arrows to help you point in the right direction so you can get to where you are going faster.

.