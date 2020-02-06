Google Maps is 15 years old this week and in its time as a cartographer on earth, the service has become one of the most powerful and popular map applications. To celebrate his birthday, Google Maps receives a revised app for mobile phones and a brand new logo.

In a contribution to “The Keyword”, Google explains what’s new in Google Maps. This starts with a revised Google Maps app for Android and iOS, which is available today. In this new design, Google uses the bottom bar user interface with five tabs that make it easy to access most areas of the app.

On the main “Browse” tab, Maps has its standard navigation options, but also tools to find places of interest nearby. This tab can be used, for example, to find restaurants or activities as well as reviews of these locations.

The Commute tab in Google Maps shows how traffic is developing on your way to work, regardless of the transportation method you use. The Saved tab shows all the places you’ve saved in lists, as well as information about planned trips.

Next, on the Contribute tab, Google provides a central starting point for those who post reviews, provide feedback, or otherwise contribute to Google Maps. Finally, there is a feed on the Updates tab that you can use to find new locations and set up chat for nearby businesses.

Together with the revised Google Maps app for mobile phones, the Maps logo will also be revised. As can be seen at the end of the short video below, Google turns its main logo into a “pin” as seen in its previous logos, this time with the four common Google colors that cover the pin.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=76QvLu3Vefc [/ embed]

As a funny little Easter egg for the 15th birthday, a “festive party car icon” is displayed when the navigation is used for a limited time.

More on Google Maps:

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsiazA3Z2F4 [/ embed]