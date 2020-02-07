Google Maps gets new looks, layouts and functions for Android and iPhone

Google Maps has been completely redesigned as the technology company celebrates the 15th birthday of its extremely popular map service.

The revised app for Android and iOS has a new logo and is easier to use because a more extensive lower tab with the three new buttons “Saved”, “Contribute” and “Updates” has been added. The familiar buttons “Pendulum” and “Explore” “are divided into five tabs at the bottom of the app screen.

Read: With Google Maps, you can now filter EV charging stations by connector type

These functions do the following:

Explore: Provides information, reviews, and reports on more than 200 million locations around the world, including restaurants, landmarks, and city landmarks.

Commute: Provides real-time traffic information, travel times, and alternative route suggestions to ensure you are on the most efficient route for your shuttle service.

Saved: With this feature, you can easily view all of your saved places in one place, find and organize plans for an upcoming trip, and share recommendations based on where you are.

Contribute: This allows users to share local information such as street and address details, missing locations, business reports and photos.

Update: It offers a feed with trendy, indispensable spots from local experts and publishers. In addition to recognizing, storing and sharing recommendations on your network, you can also chat directly with companies to get answers to your questions.

Further updates for Google Maps with a special focus on public transport are in preparation. For example, users can quickly check the temperature on a train in advance, determine whether public transport is easily accessible, have security monitors on board, and in countries like Japan determine whether a train is equipped with a train women only section and how many cars are available.

