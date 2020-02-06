Google Maps gets a new look

Google gives its popular Maps app a new design and new features for its 15th birthday.

The tweaks in the app, announced in a blog post Thursday, place more emphasis on discovery and recommendations with three new tabs at the bottom of the screen: “Saved”, “Contribute” and “Updates”. The “Commuter” and “Explore” tabs remain, while the “For You” button is removed.

“Saved” contains bookmarks of places you have visited or would like to visit. It was previously tucked away in the left hamburger menu under “Your places”. “Contribute” is the Google version of Yelp, which encourages people to share reviews, photos, and missing details about businesses and locations for others to see. The ‘Updates’ tab contains information from publishers and local experts to show people a ‘feed of trending, must-see spots’.

Google Maps also adds transit information from crowd-sourced. Google Maps, for example, can show how busy public transport is. It will also say whether the transit system has accessibility options. And in some countries it will say whether public transport has a separate area for women to drive, including Japan and India.

Google said the updated app will start rolling out on iOS and Android devices on Thursday.

Last week Apple released an updated version of its Maps app. The app has similar functions to Google’s, including bookmarks and interactive street view. Apple also emphasized the privacy features of Maps. The company said that, unlike Google Maps, Apple Maps does not keep a history where a user has been.

Google Maps has previously been criticized for the storage of user data. In October 2019, Google released a series of new privacy tools, including a mode that allows you to save on recordings where you are going or where you have been and interrupt location sharing.

But the function has significant limitations. “Enabling incognito mode in Maps does not affect how your activity is used or stored by Internet providers, other apps, voice searches, and other Google services,” the company said in a message.

