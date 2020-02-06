It may be hard to believe, but Google Maps is 15 years old from this week. While most 15-year-olds are likely to postpone homework and not listen to their parents, one of the biggest names in online cards gets a mild redesign and a number of chic new features.

First and foremost, the app gets a bit of an immediate refresh. A new update extends the bottom of the home screen from three tabs to five: Explore, Commuting, Saved, Contributions, and Updates. You can see below what each looks like:

Explore still works as always, and emphasizes things that you should see in the area. Commuting is, well, a tab for your different commuting times. There are some cool new things in it, but we’ll get back to that in a moment. Saved is a place where you can create and compile lists of whatever you want, from restaurants you wanted to try to your favorite shopping destinations. With Contribute you can share all the knowledge that you have from local institutions to improve their Maps pages, and Updates is actually a trending page for nearby must-see spots.

Remember when I said commuters would get some nice new features? Google expands greatly on the feature it introduced last year, which reported crowd levels in public transportation based on user data. Now Google Maps can tell you the temperature of a bus or train, wheelchair accessibility, security levels and more. These new travel attributes can give Tickets a head start on the competition.

Oh, and before I forget, Google Maps will get a new icon. It looks like a pin from the app.

Also notable is Live View, the AR-based walking assistant Google that was placed in Maps last year. Google said it will get some improvements “in the coming months” such as the ability to look in the direction of your destination and see exactly how far it is. That should help in those situations where you have no idea which direction to go.

It is not a full reinvention, but Google Maps has renewed itself for its 15th birthday. Provided the information is correct, those new features for transportation (especially wheelchair accessibility) can be a huge blessing for riders everywhere. At the age of 15, Google Maps seems to live better together than most people.

. (TagsToTranslate) google