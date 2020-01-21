One of the more useful things that Google does with your location history is collected visits. Google Maps for iOS now gets a new timeline that allows you to better browse through your previous journeys.

The new timeline is already available on Android and will be rolled out on iPhones and iPads this week. It is still accessible from the navigation drawer under ‘Your timeline’. Instead of a single ‘Day’ view that only shows what you have done chronologically, there are three new top tabs.

‘Places’ groups stores, restaurants and other locations that you have visited with categories such as ‘Shopping’, ‘Culture’ and ‘Attractions’. The ‘Cities’ and ‘World’ tabs work in the same way.

Opening a group shows individual locations against a map. With a carousel with filters you can scroll down through the same category as in Places, while at the highest level you can sort by ‘Most recent’ or ‘Most visited’.

Any location in your timeline can be added to your favorites and added to private lists such as “Starred Places” or “Want to Go.” It is useful for highlighting favorites from the past that you have encountered and can be saved with a note.

Google presents the new Maps Timeline in iOS as a way to relive memories and share recommendations with others. It also underlines the value for users to let Google include this data as the company adds more privacy tools.

