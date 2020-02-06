Google Maps extends the functions for public transport

According to Google Maps, the information on public transport is expanded.

The card application, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary, brings out several new functions.

Google Maps was first introduced on the desktop in 2005 to help people “get from point A to point B.”

The service is now used by more than a billion people around the world every month.

Last year, “congestion predictions” were introduced for public transport to show people how likely their bus or train to be crowded.

This is based on information received from other commuters who use the services.

Google adds additional functions, e.g. B. Temperature, accessibility and security.

The new Google Maps logo | Image: Google Maps

With the “Accessibility” function, public transport lines are identified with the help of employees, an accessible entrance and seating, an accessible stop button or a clearly visible LED.

While “security on board” means that people can report whether security surveillance is in place – be it with a security guard present, installed security cameras or an available hotline.

Google says: “This useful information comes from previous drivers who have shared their experiences and, if available, is displayed next to public transportation.

“To help future drivers, you can use Google Maps to answer a short poll about your experience on recent trips.

“We will begin rolling it out worldwide in March, with availability varying by region and carrier.”

An example of ‘Live View’ | Image: Google Maps

The map service is also expanding its “live view”, which combines the real images of Street View and smartphone sensors.

“In the coming months we will expand Live View and test new features, starting with better support when you are looking for a place,” said the technology company.

The Google Maps logo is also updated. It is based on the PIN device used.