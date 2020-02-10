Google Maps AR ‘Live View’ is missing in Pixel 4, rollout corrected

Google presented a preview of the routes for augmented reality users at I / O 2018 for the first time. The function was released in August last year. Although it’s widespread on Android and iOS, AR Live view on Google Maps on Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL has been missing in recent weeks.

To start Live View, select a location you want to navigate to on foot. Next to the “Start” button is another “Live View” button that starts a camera feed for overlaying virtual markers. This includes street signs, giant arrows that tell you where to turn, and other prompts that show the distance to your destination.

Google Maps AR navigation has been missing from Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL since mid-December. There is a 48 comment thread in the Maps Help Forum where many owners report the same problem.

In our tests, the Pixel 4 “Live View” could not start, although the function worked perfectly on a Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and iPhone, which were set to the exact same destination from the same starting point. We also replicated in several cities to exclude geographical restrictions.

This is a blatant gap, as the AR navigation to I / O 2019 was first previewed for pixel devices. According to user reports, Live View was available on the latest Made by Google flagships when launched in October before disappearing later in the year.

According to Google, there is “a bug affecting a small group of Pixel 4 users using Live View on Google Maps”. The company informs us that a fix for the return of the missing AR navigation is currently being introduced.

