Google makes Glass Enterprise Edition 2 available for direct purchase

Developers and companies can now purchase Google’s Glass Enterprise Edition 2 directly from a handful of hardware counters, Google announced Tuesday. Previously, interested business customers had to work with Google partners to build custom software for the augmented reality glasses that meet their specific needs.

After Google Glass failed to take off as a consumer product, Google introduced the AR glasses for the company in 2017. It launched the second edition in May last year. They are used in various sectors, including logistics, production and field services

“Since Glass Enterprise Edition 2 was launched last May, we have seen strong demand from developers and companies interested in building new, useful business solutions for Glass,” wrote Jay Kothari of Google in a blog post.

The glasses are built on Android, allowing companies to integrate the services and APIs they already use. Google also shares new open source applications and code samples to help developers build applications for the glasses.

According to IDC, global spending on augmented reality and virtual reality should reach $ 18.8 billion this year, an increase of 78.5 percent over the estimated $ 10.5 billion spent in 2019. While consumer spending on AR / VR expected to be larger than any industry, it will grow at a much slower pace.

