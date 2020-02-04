Google lets developer buy Glass Enterprise Edition 2

Last May, Google released the latest version of Glass for Business when the project moved from X Moonshot Factory to Google’s AR / VR department. Google is now making Glass Enterprise Edition 2 available for purchase directly from hardware retailers.

Since that launch, Google has seen “strong demand from developers and businesses” who develop enterprise apps for Glass. Today’s direct purchase is aimed directly at developers with the Android Oreo Foundation and is compatible with Android Enterprise Mobile Device Management for fleet deployments.

Glass Enterprise Edition 2 is based on Android, so developers can easily work with it and companies can integrate the services and APIs (application programming interfaces) they already use.

Developers can create applications for the 640 × 360 optical display with voice input or the multi-touch gesture touchpad. Google also released new open source applications and code samples with “layouts and UI components that may be helpful examples for those who are just starting to develop for Glass.”

Edition 2 is visually identical to the first Enterprise version and uses the Snapdragon XR1 chip from Qualcomm instead of Intel Atom. It has 3 GB LPDDR4 RAM and 32 GB eMMC flash. There is an 8-megapixel camera with an 80-degree field of view and privacy LED as well as three beam-shaping microphones. The network includes 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5. The 820 mAh battery is charged via USB-C and the entire package is waterproof and dustproof.

Glass Enterprise Edition 2 is available for just over $ 1,000 from CDW, Mobile Advance and SHI.

