Google launches cost-free Pixel repairs for overall health workers, extra

When the ideal factor most of us can do to combat the coronavirus is keep residence, participate in some video clip games, and thank anyone who is undertaking their element, companies all around the world are acquiring ways to support the initiatives. Nowadays, uBreakiFix has declared a partnership with Google to give free of charge repairs to Pixel phones for health care employees and other individuals who are right combating COVID-19.

For decades now, uBreakiFix has been a person of Google’s formal repair service companions in the US, even presenting similar-working day support for numerous common repairs like cracked screens. Starting up these days and working as a result of June 30, Google is presenting no cost repairs for Pixel phones at all uBreakiFix destinations throughout the US. To be suitable for the present, you only will need to be a healthcare worker or initial responder and current your ID badge.

At uBreakiFix, we know that ‘together’ is the only way to get via this. We’re grateful to function with our friends at Google to honor all those serving on the frontlines of this crisis. We know that a damaged smartphone is much more than just an inconvenience proper now, and it is our privilege to do what we can to enable to start with responders and health care heroes keep related to what issues most in the course of this time.

To ensure factors are done in a harmless way, uBreakiFix is also featuring new selections like curbside and in-property company, as well as sporting gloves when dealing with your telephone.

In addition to next CDC tips and federal, point out, and neighborhood assistance, uBreakiFix has supplied comprehensive public health and fitness rules to all franchised locations, which incorporate amplified hand-washing frequency, enhanced cleaning of workspaces and superior-contact surfaces, minimal particular person-to-man or woman speak to by wearing gloves when managing gadgets and sporting mask coverings in which essential by relevant legislation, and thorough sanitation of all devices on receipt and return.

Earlier this 7 days, Samsung released a equivalent partnership with the folks uBreakiFix to provide absolutely free repairs for their Galaxy telephones to help those on the frontlines.

