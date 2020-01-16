Google launches Cloud Premium Support for business customers

How Microsoft turned into a cloud company

Microsoft has made significant progress over the past decade in its goal of moving from the Windows company to a cloud company.

Google has launched Cloud Premium Support in an effort to improve cloud services for business customers.

On Wednesday, Atul Nanda Vice President of Cloud Support at Google said that Premium Support will better meet “the enterprise and mission-critical needs of Google Cloud customers.”

Cloud Premium Support builds on existing TAM systems (Technical Account Manager) and SLOs (Service Level Objectives) of 15 minutes.

Google Cloud clients have now handled cases by “context-aware experts” who will investigate specific application stacks, architecture and deployment before addressing support issues. These employees work with TAMs and also offer assistance during events that may affect business applications or performance, such as service switches or upgrades.

An overview is below:

“We know our customers run dynamic businesses and may have special projects and needs that arise,” says Nanda. “Premium support is designed to better meet our customers’ needs with modern cloud technology.”

In addition to the new service, Google has created bolt-on extras that are purchased as needed, including event management services, architecture reviews, and comprehensive TAM coverage, designed for global customers working in different time zones.

The company also plans to launch mission-critical support services. It is currently being tested and will be made widely available in 2020. This service will focus on site reliability engineering (SRE) to optimize and improve applications and projects “that have the highest sensitivity to downtime”.

Premium support is now available and additional functions will be rolled out in 2020.

The launch of premium support services for Google Cloud builds on a series of new partnerships between Google and cyber security companies. In December, the company published details about new agreements and the expansion of existing security-oriented partnerships.

Companies that now work with Google are McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, Qualys, Citrix, Fortinet, Tanium and IBM Security.

This week, Google also announced the acquisition of AppSheet, a code-based development platform that, according to the technology giant, “complements the Google Cloud strategy to redesign the space for developing applications.” In addition, Google recently purchased Pointy, a platform for SMEs to list online product stocks in the store.

