Google kills news trick for activating RCS worldwide

A trick was released last October that enables RCS to be activated in the Messages app on any Android phone. Google announced today that it will end “unsupported workarounds” by the end of February.

In addition to enabling Rich Communication Services (RCS) on each device, the trick worked regardless of the mobile operator. This global access to Google’s RCS implementation enabled all message users to capture input indicators, read receipts, high-resolution photos, send data over Wi-Fi and cellular, larger group calls, and other features.

This afternoon, in the News Help forum (via Android Police), Google announced that “Users who received chat features through unsupported workarounds for whom chat features are not yet available will have disabled them by the end of February.” Users who are not based in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom or France and who have used the RCS trick.

Google notes how “chat features are disabled for all versions of the app, including older versions”. However, today’s “update” indicates greater availability. Google states that the RCS “end messages” trick goes hand in hand with “providing chat features to more regions”.

We’re still working to bring chat features to other regions around the world as soon as possible. Click here for additional resources on Google chat features, including where they are supported.

This implementation means that Google updates messaging directly instead of waiting for network operators. Last November, the company anticipated AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon’s cross-carrier messaging initiative (CCMI) by launching RCS in the United States.

