Google Issue Tracker tests redesign of material theme

Google’s Issue Tracker (semi-internally known as Buganizer), introduced in March 2017, is a tool for reporting bugs in various Google products. This week it received a Material Theme refurbishment that gives the platform a fresh look, including the well-known colored plus button and the Google Sans font.

Issue Tracker is primarily used by developers to report issues to Public Tracker from Android and other various trackers, as well as security experts who participate in the Google Vulnerability Program. Internally it is used much more widely as a tool for reporting one measure of all problems between Google’s teams and partners. In fact, it’s so important that Googlers can easily type b / into their address bar to get there, or even to reach a specific problem (e.g., B / 123456789).

The new design first appears as a link next to the search bar, with the text “Use the new user interface.” If you click on it, the page is refreshed and & enable_mat = true is added to the end of the URL, applying the Material theme. After it has been enabled, you can go back to the old user interface by clicking on ‘Back to old user interface’ in the top right. If you want to postpone the inevitable, you can also choose to set the old user interface as the default.

For people who use Issue Tracker often, the new user interface does not seem unknown at all. Bookmark groups, saved searches and hotlists can all be found in the same place as before and the side menu now contains material icons for each item. Within bugs the code font switch has been removed. It can now be found in the Settings menu under “Display Settings”.

This refurbishment also includes a nice new Markdown editor for formatted bug reports, which is a welcome addition, given that ** emphasizing ** with plain text is _hard! _ It supports headers, bold, italic, cross-out, links and block quotes.

Interestingly enough, enabling the new user interface also shows a small “DOGFOOD” chip next to the Issue Tracker logo, indicating that the design is testing. We do not know for certain whether this is targeted, because building dog food is usually only internal (with a few exceptions).

It is possible that this design was incorrectly released and is only intended to be visible to Googlers, but it is also possible that this label is only displayed due to the internal nature of Issue Tracker. This tool is not intended for external users, but rather for employees. Even still, the new look is a huge win for developers, hackers and Googlers. The only thing that the Issue Tracker needs now is a mobile site.

