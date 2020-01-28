Google is working on unified messaging app with Gmail, Hangouts

Google’s current communication strategy is centered around Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet. A new report today shows that Google Cloud is working on a uniform messaging app for companies.

According to the Information this afternoon, Google wants to ‘bring the functions of different independent apps together’. This includes emails from Gmail, online storage via Google Drive, texting with Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet video calls. There is integration with Google Calendar, but apparently users still have to open the stand-alone app.

This mobile app – without the current suggestion of an online counterpart – is already under test at Google and was expanded earlier this month by Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian. It is unknown what influence this app has on Google’s existing apps. For example, Google has announced that it plans to abolish classic Hangouts with Hangouts Chat for business customers and ultimately for consumers.

The unified messaging app from Google falls under the G Suite family of productivity tools and is primarily designed to combat competing solutions such as Microsoft Teams and Slack. The business division of Google is trying to attract more businesses, with one uniform app that offers an attractive and less confusing pitch.

The information report contains an interesting anecdote about how the “G Suite team works almost exclusively on products with business customers in mind.” This is despite a large number of free customers who use Google’s productivity tools.

More about Google Cloud:

To update …

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m0OHQsbR2vM [/ embed]