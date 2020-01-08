Loading...

A server-side switch has been flipped to enable a “Game of the Day” feature for some in the latest Chrome Dev and Chrome Canary builds for Android, which promotes Google-made mini-games on the Internet. The new map appears in the front and center of the Chrome homepage, above recommended articles and below top sites.

It seems that Google has recently capitalized on games in Chrome, based on recent developments around a chrome: // games page and a build of the classic Snake for the browser. The beginning of this new wave of game-related features has now landed – a rotating “Game of the Day” that users can discover and play every morning.

For users with the experiment turned on, a map appears on the new Chrome tab page under the “Articles for you” collection. A nice header image will also decorate any title, displayed above a “Play Now” button that takes you to the URL of the game on the internet. To find these games without enabling the function, a quick Google search for the name of the game will show an interactive map or a link to the archived version.

The games come from online hosted collections that Google offers, such as previous Google Doodles and the ‘Games & Toys’ collection from Google Search (tap the down arrow). It is not clear whether the local chrome: // dino game will be included in future selections, but the addition of chrome: // games can include a line-up of offline games. Yet Game of the Day makes for a fun pastime.

The current Game of the Day offer from Google is the Minesweeper game built into Google Search, which follows yesterday’s short revival of the popular Ghost Rush doodle from Halloween 2018. Both are great ways to spend a few minutes ( or spend a few hours), and now games like them are within reach.

It is a feature that is not necessarily requested, but that may be a popular advantage of the Chrome browser. Here is a picture of me in which I lose Minesweeper in simple mode because I am a gamer:

The simplicity of Game of the Day sounds like a combination that can be deadly in a good way, and once the range of gaming-related features from Chrome is rolled out, it can become an unexpected center for people who have too much time left. With the precedent that the iconic Dino game has set for Chrome, a full series of games on Chrome would be the heaven of boredom. We look forward to seeing how game features such as this Chrome improve and hope they will eventually arrive on other platforms.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipQLAwrnKwg (/ embed)