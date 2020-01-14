Google is taking over Pointy to help SMEs put their product inventory online

Google said Tuesday that it is acquiring Pointy, creators of a platform that allows small retailers to inventory their store inventory online. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pointy, based in Dublin, Ireland, fits into Google’s small business portfolio and supports its efforts to embed more e-commerce tools in its search portal. Google first entered into a partnership with Pointy a few years ago and offers its functionality to local retailers who want to display product inventory data in Google search results.

To use the Pointy platform, retailers can connect a piece of hardware to their barcode scanner or install the Pointy app on their point of sale system. After the platform is installed, the retailer’s product inventory is directly placed in the “See what’s in store” section of his Google Search business profile.

“One of the challenges small retailers face is getting online inventory information in-store in a way that is easy to manage and reliably up-to-date,” said Google senior director of SMB Product Peter Chane in a blog post. “Because organizing information around the world is essential to what we do, we’ve done our best to make it easier for local sellers to better present their products to interested customers on Google.”

