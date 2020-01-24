Google is rolling out a new 'media view' dashboard for Nest Hubs

Assistant Smart Displays offer an easy way to control all connected devices in your home. Google is enhancing the entertainment experience today with a new Media View for Nest Hubs.

This new view is accessible by swiping down from the top of a Nest Hub to access the Home View dashboard and tapping the green “Media” shortcut. All your speakers, smart screens, and speaker groups are displayed with an icon, name, and device type.

To the right of each item is a large “Play Music” button that allows you to launch media on any device from your current Smart Display. Conversely, users can also view and manage all active media sessions.

For audio, this includes the ability to go back to a previous song or to the next song, while video rewinds 30 seconds and 10 seconds.

When something is playing, the line item is replaced with album covers and basic player controls, as well as information about:

Which devices or groups the media plays

Space in which the device is located

Content provider (e.g., Spotify, YouTube)

Title of number / show

Artist name

A button on the right opens full-screen controls that allow you to ‘cast’ to any other device and adjust the volume. This includes controlling how loud individual speakers are, as well as the ability to set a threshold. Moreover, you can easily pause all playback media in your home with the push of a button.

This new Media View is being rolled out widely on the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max with version 1.44.

