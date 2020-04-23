Google is making Meetup Zoom very new with a new tiled view

Despite all its security and privacy issues (many of which are fixed today), Zoom is still one of the most popular videoconferencing apps around, which rose to prominence at a time millions were stuck in home due to coronavirus pandemic.

Not surprisingly, then, its competitors are scrambling to add Zoom-like features to their offerings. The latest on that list is Google, which just updated the Meet videoconferencing software with a new tiled layout, allowing users to simultaneously view up to 16 call participants when simultaneously.

So far, Elemental users are only seeing four call participants at a time, and while switching to 16 may seem like a small change, it makes the difference between a business meeting and, well, a party. And yes, both the View and Zoom are primarily aimed at business customers, but pandemics has millions of users simply looking for the best videoconferencing app, the details of which are at stake.

The new feature was reported a week ago, but it’s official.

Google has introduced three other new features, claiming top requests from Meet users. You now have the ability to share higher quality video content, with audio, with other call participants. This feature is rolling out to everyone now.

There’s also a new, low-light mode, which you should see more of in the dim light – though it only rolls in with mobile users at the moment, with support for web users coming later. Finally, there is now a noise cancellation option, which will begin rolling out “in the coming weeks,” primarily to G Suite Enterprise and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers, beginning with web users and others opportunities to mobile users.

Changes are welcome, but it’s worth noting that – unlike Zoom – Google Meet isn’t free; it requires a G Suite account, starting at $ 6 per month per person. Google has many free videoconferencing options for personal use, such as Google Hangouts and Duo, but Hangouts does not support a tile view of call participants, and the duo has a maximum of 12 participants.

